Hearts fixtures moved with kick-off times confirmed

Two of the club’s matches either side of Christmas have been switched

Hearts face a second Sunday visit to Pittodrie in January after their Premiership match with Aberdeen was chosen for live television coverage. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, 11 January, but will now take place 24 hours later with a 3pm kick-off on Sunday, 12 January. It will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Hearts travelled to the north east on Sunday, 6 October, following their UEFA Conference League tie against Dinamo Minsk in Azerbaijan on Thursday, 3 October. They lost 3-2 to the Dons on that occasion and will hope for a better result come January under recently-arrived head coach Neil Critchley.

Before then, another rescheduled fixture has been confirmed. Hearts were due to visit Kilmarnock on Saturday, 14 December, but that game was switched to Sunday, 15 December. The Tynecastle side’s Conference League tie against FC Copenhagen takes place on Thursday, 12 December, in Denmark, which forced the initial change.

The Scottish Professional Football League have now confirmed Kilmarnock v Hearts at Rugby Park will kick off at 3pm on the Sunday. Critchley’s side are currently competing on two fronts as they strive to move clear of the Premiership’s relegation zone whilst also seeking to progress to the next phase of the Conference League.