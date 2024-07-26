Hearts fixtures set to be moved

SNS Group

European ties will force the SPFL to reschedule games

Two Hearts matches are set to be moved during August to accommodate the club’s European involvement. They enter the Europa League at the play-off stage and will twice be asked to play Sunday matches instead of Saturday as a consequence.

The draw for the play-off round is due to take place on Monday, 5 August. First legs are scheduled for Thursday, 22 August, but Hearts are scheduled to take on Motherwell at Fir Park in the Premiership two days later on Saturday, 24 August at 3pm. That match will likely move to Sunday, 25 August and remain a 3pm kick-off.

A repeat scenario the following week is expected in order to facilitate the play-off second leg. That is down for Thursday, 29 August, with Hearts supposed to host Dundee United at Tynecastle Park on Saturday, 31 August in a 3pm kick-off. The United match will be switched to Sunday, 1 September, and should also stay as a 3pm kick-off.

Further fixture disruption will come during the autumn and winter months as Hearts are guaranteed to play in the league phase of either the Europa League or the Conference League. Should they prevail over two legs in the Europa League play-off, they will secure progress to the tournament’s league stage. Defeat would see Steven Naismith’s side parachute into the Conference League.