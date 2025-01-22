Hearts friendly sees an unusual goalscorer as players feature after injury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Head coach Neil Critchley used the exercise wisely

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gerald Taylor, Calem Nieuwenhof, Barrie McKay and Yutaro Oda all featured for Hearts in a closed-door friendly match against Falkirk on Tuesday. The game was designed for both clubs to use squad players and those returning from injury.

Hearts won 1-0 thanks to a goal from McKay, an unusual name on the scoresheet since he dropped out of the first team under head coach Neil Critchley. The winger would have been grateful for the game time after making only five substitute appearances for Critchley, and none since November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oda is similarly out of favour at the moment and there is interest in both players from clubs in the UK and abroad. It remains to be seen if an acceptable offer arrives for one or both before the January transfer window ends.

READ MORE: Championship move for Hearts man with more possible transfers out of Tynecastle

Taylor and Nieuwenhof are both expected to play their way back into contention at first-team level after injury. They enjoyed a runout against Falkirk after knee and hamstring injuries respectively. Taylor, the on-loan Costa Rican full-back, managed a competitive return as a late substitute in Hearts’ Scottish Cup win at Brechin City last Friday. Nieuwenhof, the Australian midfielder, has not played competitively since last March.

Competition has increased within the Hearts squad following the arrivals of Belgian striker Elton Kabangu, Scottish defender Jamie McCart and Austrian centre-back Michael Steinwender. Norwegian midfielder Sander Kartum is close to joining the club from SK Brann after undergoing a medical.