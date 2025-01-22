Championship move for Hearts man with more possible transfers out of Tynecastle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Macaulay Tait is set to head west for more game time

Livingston are favourites to sign Hearts midfielder Macaulay Tait on loan until the end of the season. A number of Scottish clubs have enquired about the 19-year-old, but a move to West Lothian is in the final stages. It is intended to ensure Tait gets more experience of senior football after recently struggling for game time at Tynecastle Park.

Paperwork for the loan is being worked on at the moment and could be completed in the next couple of days. Livingston want Tait registered and available for their Scottish Championship encounter with Hamilton Academical this weekend. Manager David Martindale is pushing for promotion back to the Premiership and Tait is a player he feels could help the cause.

The youngster is open to the move and, barring an unexpected delay, it should be confirmed by the weekend. His exit is not an indication that he is out of the first-team plans at Hearts. The club simply want him to play regularly and continue developing before returning to Riccarton for pre-season training this summer.

Australian defender Kye Rowles left Hearts earlier this month to join DC United in a £600,000 transfer, and striker Liam Boyce returned to his native Northern Ireland with Derry City. Those were both permanent moves. Tait’s is merely a loan but there is a possibility that more players could leave Tynecastle before the winter transfer window closes.

Wingers Barrie McKay and Yutaro Oda are out of favour under head coach Neil Critchley and both are generating interest from other clubs in the UK and abroad. Midfielder Jorge Grant is also being monitored by English Football League clubs. McKay and Grant are out of contract at Hearts at the end of the season, whilst Oda is contracted until summer 2026.

The chances of all three departing in the next week or so are slim, but one or perhaps two could be given the chance to move on if an acceptable offer arrives. There is also interest in midfielder Cammy Devlin from MLS side New York City FC and English Championship club Portsmouth.

