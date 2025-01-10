Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Australian internationalist has a growing number of suitors

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin is attracting interest from clubs in England and America, the Edinburgh News can reveal. English Championship outfit Portsmouth and MLS side New York City FC are both keen on the Australian internationalist, who signed a new contract at Tynecastle Park just four months ago.

Devlin's deal runs until summer 2026, but those coveting his signature believe they can invoke a minimum-fee release clause. Interested clubs are convinced they could trigger the 26-year-old's exit from Tynecastle Park with a cash offer of just over £280,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth want a combative and energetic midfielder to aid their fight against relegation from the English Championship. They have monitored Devlin for some time and will decide whether to make an official offer before the January transfer window closes.

New York City have Devlin high on a list of players who could enhance their midfield for the new MLS season starting next month. Whether they take their interest in the Tynecastle man further is likely to depend on players leaving to create space in their squad.

READ MORE: Hearts hold signing talks with a new winger

Devlin's Hearts and Australia team-mate Kye Rowles is set to finalise a move to DC United in the coming days, and his fellow Socceroo may get the chance to join him Stateside if NYC make a formal approach. The diminutive defensive midfielder arrived in Scotland from the Australian club Newcastle Jets in summer 2021 and quickly became popular among Hearts fans.

Recent weeks have seen him in fine form under head coach Neil Critchley, who would be extremely reluctant to lose him. Devlin has played 28 times for the Edinburgh club this season and became a regular starter after Critchley was appointed in mid-October.