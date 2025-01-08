No guarantee for Elton Kabangu as Hearts assess new striker

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Elton Kabangu must prove himself worthy of game time at Hearts and may need to wait for a starting place in attack. With 17-year-old James Wilson and the experienced Liam Boyce in good form recently, the new loan signing from Union Saint-Gilloise faces competition for striking positions.

Hearts obtained Kabangu’s UK work permit earlier this week and he is now training with the squad at Riccarton ahead of Sunday’s Premiership visit to Aberdeen. The 26-year-old, loaned until the end of the season, has been recruited as a centre-forward but can also operate out wide.

Wilson and Boyce formed a useful understanding up front as Hearts garnered seven points from the last nine available in the Premiership. They drew 2-2 at Ross County in their final match of 2024 before beating both Motherwell and Dundee United 1-0 to start the New Year positively.

The Hearts head coach Neil Critchley intends to assess Kabangu in training this week before deciding what role he will play at Pittodrie. The new arrival is fit and ready and will be included in the matchday squad, although he will not automatically go straight into the team. “No, definitely not,” Critchley told the Edinburgh News. “The team has been playing well, particularly in the last two games. We had the same starting XI in both those matches. The players have performed really well and won back-to-back games.

“I think any player would understand that they have to work really hard to get into the team. Hopefully we see that in training. The work permit is all done so that gives us a good lift. I'm looking forward to getting the training sessions in this week and then Elton will be in consideration for the Aberdeen game.”