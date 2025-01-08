More Hearts transfer business in the pipeline

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Neil Critchley is working to reshape his squad

January transfer business at Hearts is far from over following the arrivals of striker Elton Kabangu and defender Jamie McCart. Tynecastle officials are working on more incomings and outgoings in order to reshape the squad before the winter window closes.

The prospect of signing a new wide player has been explored as head coach Neil Critchley looks to add more creativity. He is also keen to strengthen other positions whilst trimming the size of the first-team squad at Riccarton. Centre-back Kye Rowles is set to joins MLS club DC United this month in a £600,000 transfer, and there could also be other departures.

Kabangu’s work permit is now in place after he moved to Edinburgh on loan from the Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise last week. McCart is a permanent capture from English League One side Rotherham United, and other new faces are expected to follow. Critchley confirmed to the Edinburgh News that he expects further squad changes.

“There are still areas of the pitch we would like to strengthen,” he said. “In January, you always try to plan for every scenario. You want to retain your best players but you also know that we are trying to sign other clubs' players. We would be naive to think that other people aren't trying to sign our players. We have to be ready for anything. I'm still looking at a couple of different areas of the pitch and I'll be surprised if the squad is still the same come the end of January.”

Hearts remain 11th in the William Hill Premiership table and are eager to climb out of the relegation zone. Two wins and a draw from their last three league games offer encouragement for the second half of the season. Critchley’s side are only four points off the top six due to the congested nature of the league’s bottom half. They travel to Aberdeen this Sunday for another hugely important fixture.