EPL chairman says UEFA coefficient can rise when Jambos are in the Champions League

The Brighton and Hove Albion chairman Tony Bloom believes his influence and investment at Hearts can help Scottish football improve in Europe and earn more lucrative TV deals. After gaining a 29 per cent stake in the Edinburgh club at a cost of £9.86m, Bloom is eager to see the Scottish branch of his football empire develop quickly.

Hearts are sitting top of the William Hill Premiership after seven matches under head coach Derek McInnes and Bloom believes that is merely the start. Alongside Jamestown Analytics, the sports recruitment firm which uses software developed from Bloom’s Starlizard gambling company, the British entrepreneur is helping revamp processes in various departments at Tynecastle Park and Riccarton.

On a wider scale, he hopes Scottish football in general can benefit from a stronger and more competitive Hearts. He feels better television contracts and higher quality players are attainable. He hopes to see Hearts win the league and enter the Champions League in the coming years but is concerned that Scotland’s coefficient is dropping. This year, champions Celtic were eliminated from Europe’s most prestigious competition at the play-off round, whereas previously they enjoyed automatic entry to the Champions League.

Bloom addressed that issue and others when explaining how Hearts can raise Scotland’s standard in European competition. “I'm aware that prize money is very low and obviously, me coming from the Premier League, it is pitifully low [in comparison],” he said. “But that is the reality and I don't think we should be crying about it. We need this to improve the situation. How do we improve it? We need the quality on the pitch. We need the tournament to be more competitive and I think that's what Hearts will bring to the table and I genuinely believe that this would be really good for Scottish football.

“The fact that the Scottish coefficient has reduced so much that the Champions have to win two games to qualify for the group stage of the Champions League is a terrible situation for Scottish football. I'm very confident that will change because I can't speak for other clubs, but Hearts will be a force and when we get into Europe we'll be winning games and we will help lift that coefficient.

“It takes time, the way the system works. I think all of Scottish football and other clubs should be happy about that because, for example, Celtic fans should be wanting the other teams in Europe. I know they're not exactly going to be cheering on Rangers, that's obvious, but certainly it's really good for Celtic if teams like Dundee United and Aberdeen do well in Europe because that lifts the coefficient. It's really not good that the top team, the Champions of Scotland, have got a good chance of not playing in the group stage of the Champions League.

“As and when Hearts win the league, we want to go straight into the Champions League, we do not want to have two games.” Asked if he expects that to come within the next five or 10 years, Bloom replied: “I certainly do.” He also envisions other benefits, such as the Scottish national team getting stronger in time.

“When the level of the game is going up - and also it helps the local Scottish players if they're playing with better players - that will in time make a difference, probably not a big difference, to the Scottish national team,” stated Bloom. “I think a better Scottish Premiership will mean better commercial deals for the league, obviously more viewers watching from Scotland but even down south and elsewhere.

“I think that's just really important. You see the coefficient being bad, it's not just about the champions not getting there, it goes all the way down. So a team like Dundee United have got to win three games just to get into the Conference League groups, and getting the Conference League groups for a team like Dundee United is really big. Any group-stage qualification for teams who are not Celtic or Rangers is significant, really significant for their finances.

“It's not just that they've got to even play three games, but the lower the coefficients the more difficult games you've got. It's a bit of a spiral, so it's going to take time to get out of that. That coefficient is - I don't know whether it gets talked about in Scotland - but it's massively important to all clubs, every single club. And it will go down to clubs who don't qualify for Europe I'm sure with solidarity. So all Scottish fans should be cheering on Scottish teams to be doing well in Europe, because we need that coefficient to go up.”

Bloom cited the Belgian champions Union Saint-Gilloise, where he also owns a minority share, as evidence that regular European football can help a club grow - which can lead to higher incoming transfer fees. Union were in the second tier when he got involved. “That's another thing, yeah, if the teams are playing in Europe regularly and they're playing to a higher level,” he remarked. “When it comes to selling players, I mean it's not a coincidence players who are sold out of Belgium typically get a lot more money than out of Scotland.

“There have been some players who have gone for big money in recent years, but not that many. There are much bigger fees for many clubs out of Belgium because they're playing at a higher level, the league is stronger. In the last few years, the Belgian coefficient has gone up.

“It hasn't changed things too much in terms of levels of qualification but, from a Belgian point of view, the club is in a much more certain position perhaps than they would have been three or four years ago. I think all the clubs do need to improve. The level of Scottish football is shown by the European results, shown by the coefficient, it's not good enough.

“Obviously Celtic have been a standout team in Scottish football and because winning the league has been so easy for them, no-one is pushing them and that's not good for Celtic for when they then have to play much higher opposition in Europe. I just think it's really good for Scottish football even though there will no doubt be fans of the Old Firm who perhaps don't like the fact that Hearts are going to be pushing them. There are significant advantages, even for them.”

Hearts’ financial model has largely relied on former owner Ann Budge and the club’s principal benefactor, James Anderson, plus fans’ cash pledged through Foundation of Hearts, for many years. The heavy dependence on individuals will change with Bloom involved. He outlined the future financial landscape at Tynecastle and explained a slightly different model which will gradually take effect, focused around player trading with the help of Jamestown.

“In seasons like this season when we haven't qualified for Europe, financials are challenging,” said Bloom. “I think financials for most Scottish clubs are really challenging. So the investments put in and the amounts of money put in by Ann and James have been really important to Hearts, as are all the pledges by Foundation members. That's still really important for the football club. It makes a big difference.

“It may take some time for Hearts to bring in the extra revenues by being successful, getting into group stages. And if you are successful on the pitch, obviously you sell players for profit, you reinvest that money. Then, if you have success on the pitch, hopefully you can get more commercial success, sell more merchandise. So it all comes, but it may just take a little bit of time. It's up to the board of directors to manage that and to manage the finances.”