Hearts plan to resist any attempt by Rangers to lure head coach Derek McInnes to Ibrox. The Tynecastle hierarchy are determined to fend off potential suitors for McInnes after he guided them to the top of the William Hill Premiership. He signed a four-year contract upon leaving Kilmarnock for Edinburgh in May and Hearts would not welcome an approach for his services.

Rangers sacked head coach Russell Martin on Sunday night after a 1-1 draw at Falkirk left them sitting eighth in the league table, 11 points behind McInnes’ Hearts team. The Glasgow club have drawn up a shortlist of names to replace Martin, with Steven Gerrard and Sean Dyche both highly regarded by directors. McInnes is also admired by senior Ibrox officials, while Dutchman Mark van Bommel and the German Danny Rohl are two of the other names interested in the vacancy.

There has been no approach from Rangers regarding McInnes so far and Hearts are relaxed over their position at the moment. They are in the early stages of a long-term project under the 54-year-old following fresh investment from the British entrepreneur Tony Bloom and a partnership with London-based sports recruitment firm Jamestown Analytics. McInnes is content in his role and is focused on forthcoming matches against Kilmarnock, Celtic and St Mirren.

Rangers would need to make a formal approach for McInnes if they wish to speak to him and that has not happened. There is interest in Gerrard, with Dyche also among the contenders having recently worked under the Ibrox sporting director Kevin Thelwell at Everton. Other names have also been discussed by the Rangers hierarchy as they explore whether a quick appointment might be possible during the current international break.

Hearts beat Hibs 1-0 in the Edinburgh derby on Saturday and are unbeaten in the league with six wins and a draw from their first seven games. They currently sit two points clear of champions Celtic, but those at Tynecastle are determined not to become carried away by early-season hype. McInnes and his coaching staff, Paul Sheerin, Alan Archibald and Paul Gallacher, are central to the improvement after the Edinburgh club finished seventh in last season’s Premiership.

McInnes rejected Rangers’ advances whilst Aberdeen manager in December 2017. Having already dismissed an offer to manage Sunderland, he decided not to accept the job at Ibrox and continued at Pittodrie. He left by mutual consent in March 2021 and became Kilmarnock manager in January 2022. Hearts triggered a six-figure release clause in his Rugby Park contract when they made a formal offer in May and McInnes decided to make the jump.

His start in Edinburgh has been impressive, with six wins and a draw from seven league games so far. Bloom is keen for Hearts to challenge for the title in time and believes they can finish second this term. McInnes has been keen to play down the early-season hype as he focuses on building momentum.

