Steve Clarke shaping his squad hoping to reach USA, Canada and Mexico

Hearts defenders Stuart Findlay and Craig Halkett hope to force their way into the Scotland squad for a possible tilt at next summer’s World Cup finals. The two centre-backs formed a strong partnership this season as the Edinburgh club climbed to the top of the Premiership, and both are also desperate to fulfil international ambitions.

Scotland coach Steve Clarke handed Findlay his one and only cap so far back in October 2019 after working with him at Kilmarnock. The player responded by scoring the fifth goal in a 5-0 European Championship qualifying win over San Marino at Hampden Park. However, he did not manage to play again for his country and at the age of 30 is keen to resume his international career.

Clarke also gave Halkett his first senior Scotland call-up in March 2022, but he remained an unused substitute in friendlies against Poland and Austria. Also 30, Halkett is eager to play for the national team and is presently in the best form of his career with Hearts. He and Findlay have helped record three successive clean sheets to maintain the club’s unbeaten league start.

Both players are being watched closely by Scottish Football Association staff as potential options for future squads. There is strong competition in central defence as Scotland strive to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. Grant Hanley, John Souttar, Scott McKenna, Kieran Tierney and Jack Hendry can all play the position and are in the squad for this week’s vital qualifiers against Greece and Belarus. Others recently called up include Dominic Hyam, Ryan Porteous and Liam Lindsay.

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon is the only Hearts player with the national team this week after recovering from injury. Striker Lawrence Shankland is also being monitored after scoring seven times in 11 appearances to date this term.

Speaking exclusively to the Edinburgh News, Findlay explained that he and Halkett feel ready step up to international level. “I think me and Halks can both speak from the same page. It's a goal for both of us, we both want to be there,” he said. “Every football player's dream is to play at international level. I can only affect what I do for Hearts. As long as I'm keeping my manager happy, everything else is a bonus.

“At this moment in time, I'm not going to take the hump about it. All I can do is just keep going about my work, keep performing for Hearts and, if it comes, happy days. If not, I get to spend more time with my family during international breaks so I see it as a win-win situation.

“Of course, there will always be that ambition. I'd be lying if I said it wasn't there. I've had one cap, it was more than six years ago now and it's something I'd like to add to. The most important thing for me is repaying the faith the manager has shown in taking me here to Hearts. So far, I've been able to do that and long my it continue.”

Halkett addressed the issue during the latest episode of the Scottish Football Social Club on Premier Sports. He echoed Findlay’s thoughts. “I’d be silly to say it’s not a dream of mine,” he remarked. “I was obviously lucky to get a small taste of it a few years ago when I was put into the squad, and I loved it. I loved every minute of it, being about the manager and being about the squad, just sharing a pitch with that level of player. It was amazing.

“Unfortunately, since then I’ve had injury troubles but I’m feeling good just now. It’s definitely something I’m striving towards and aiming towards. It’s out of my hands. I can only keep doing what I’m doing for my club every week and see where it takes me. Getting back involved in that national set-up is something I’d love to do.”

Clarke is aiming to guide Scotland to the third international tournament of his reign and would become the country’s most successful manager in doing so. The Scots are joint-top of World Cup qualifying Group C alongside Denmark after two matches. They host Greece at Hampden this Thursday, followed by Belarus three days later.