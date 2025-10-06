Hoofs, Halkett and hope for history after Hearts beat a Hibs hoodoo

SPFL Premiership table shows Celtic two points behind Derek McInnes’ team

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Jack Iredale flicked the ball up and launched it into the Tynecastle sky at 5.46pm on Saturday evening, he set the tone for another Edinburgh derby dogfight. Perhaps his alternative kick-off technique was also a bit of banter in the most high-pressure situation. The Hibs defender’s blooter into the air was replicated by Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin at the start of the second half - two light-hearted moments amid a chaotic 93 minutes.

Hoofs are a pertinent subject in the context of Hearts-Hibs fixtures. Both sets of supporters often focus on the other’s style of play, when in fact most derbies are defined by tackles, aggression and who can hit who hardest. Saturday was no different. Craig Halkett’s 92nd-minute winning goal settled another largely unremarkable contest, but nobody really cared about the entertainment level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derek McInnes embraced home fans in a fit of euphoria before they toddled off delighted with their evening. Meanwhile, the away support shuffled out of the Roseburn Stand sheepishly. Winning the Edinburgh derby is all that matters, losing it is the absolute pits. There is no consolation.

Tynecastle had waited nearly two years to roar like that after a derby. Halkett’s winner ended a mini hoodoo for Hearts, who last beat their rivals back in December 2023. This one created a unique set of circumstances in modern times: A dramatic stoppage-time goal to beat Hibs, maintaining Hearts’ unbeaten league start and putting them five points clear atop the Premiership table at the time. Little wonder pubs along Gorgie Road were rammed late into Saturday night.

Halkett is as important as any member of McInnes’ team right now. His performances this season have been nothing short of immense. He finished Saturday as high as those kick-offs following his first Edinburgh derby goal and some impressive statistics to boot. The centre-back made 36 clearances during the game - more than any other player on the pitch - while 96 per cent of his passes were completed and he won six of his nine aerial duels. In short, a colossus who is simply undroppable right now.

With the dust settled, Hearts fans can revel in derby delight for a full fortnight while club football breaks for World Cup qualifiers. The future beyond that looks pretty prosperous. They are top of the league, unbeaten and two points clear of second-placed Celtic, who narrowly beat Motherwell on Sunday. Importantly, McInnes’ sit sit 11 points ahead of Hibs and a faltering Rangers side after Russell Martin’s sacking, plus they are 15 points better off than Aberdeen. Tony Bloom will be chuffed watching from afar in the south of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nobody knows how far Hearts can go yet. Don’t mention the title, nobody is going there. It’s far too early. Come back in March. Yes, winning the Scottish league would be a historic achievement. Aberdeen were the last team other than Celtic and Rangers to do it back in 1985. Hearts’ last top-flight title was in 1960 in the black-and-white era of legends like John Cumming, Alex Young and Willie Bauld. We are merely seven games into a 38-game campaign and it is simply too premature to get carried away. The next three fixtures are Kilmarnock away, Celtic home and St Mirren away. Those are the priority right now.

Hope around Tynecastle is that this challenge can be sustained for the next few weeks, then perhaps till Christmas. Then, who knows? If fans can’t enjoy the exultation of their team sitting top of the league and dream of how long they might stay there, then when exactly can they indulge?

Second place, if that’s how it transpires, would still amount to history for Hearts. They haven’t finished that high for 20 years since the famous era of Vladimir Romanov, Rudi Skacel and Julien Brellier. By a quirk of fate, their goalkeeper that season was Craig Gordon, now 42 and who returned from injury to sit on the substitutes’ bench on Saturday having been sidelined since May.

Third place is the pre-season aim Hearts habitually set out. After finishing seventh last year, securing that position would signal significant improvement, although Bloom clearly wants more. A strong start hints at more to come. Players like defender Frankie Kent and Eduardo Ageu will soon return from injury, and new signing Islam Chesnokov is due to arrive in the coming weeks. The squad in place is already as strong in depth as any of the club’s previous groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Football fans in Scotland have almost been conditioned for the last 40 years to believe only Celtic or Rangers can win the league. It may well pan out that Celtic overhaul Hearts, with Rangers’ fate resting on who they appointed as Martin’s successor. Hearts supporters, however, are entitled to wonder what lies ahead, be in this season or in years to come.

Their emotions soared just like those balls lofted into the air by Iredale and Devlin when Halkett plundered that late winner on Saturday. The next two weeks will feel very good. One can only wonder how long they can keep this going, but fans are absolutely justified in enjoying the ride.

READ MORE: Hero Halkett explains what derby goal meant and why he is issuing fines