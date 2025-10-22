From Norway to Scotland, the Portuguese striker’s fee is proving astute business

A moderate outlay of €500,000 secured Claudio Braga’s transfer from Aalesunds FK to Heart of Midlothian in June. That equates to £430,000. It already looks money well spent, even on a player from the relative obscurity of Norway’s second division. Braga has quickly become an iconic figure in a Hearts team with an increasing swagger preparing for Sunday’s seismic encounter with Celtic.

Eight goals and two assists from 13 appearances tell only half the story of the Portuguese forward’s time in Edinburgh so far. His enthusiasm, work rate and hunger set him apart. He would walk into any team in the Scottish Premiership, a league where Braga is currently joint-top scorer with five goals in an unbeaten Hearts team five points clear at the top. Supporters recognised him as something a bit special with their well-publicised adaptation of Queen’s 1984 hit, Radio Ga Ga, and the adulation is justified.

Two goals in Saturday’s 3-0 win at Kilmarnock saw him serenaded, once again, with that chant at full-time. He isn’t likely to tire of hearing it. Hearts are getting proper transfer value from their new No.10 who is learning Scottish football’s exact requirements. Natural industry is not a problem but, speaking exclusively to the Edinburgh News, Braga explained that he has had to adapt. Head coach Derek McInnes helped him fit in beside strike partner Lawrence Shankland.

“I was already an intensive player. That was a little bit of my game,” said the 25-year-old. “Coming to such a good team with such good quality players, I’m trying to play with Shanks. He is more a player who can receive the ball and the ball does not cry when it is with him. I am learning from him and also what the coach wants - the way he wants me to run. We had a conversation in one of the games when I was on the bench and he said: ‘We need more runs in behind, creating space.’ If Shanks comes back, I go forward. If I come back, Shanks goes forward. It’s creating this connection, knowing a little bit more about each other.

“The coach tries to be on top of us to do opposite movements and try to work with each other, get close to each other. I think the rest will come with the intensity and aggression that all the team brings to the game. You can’t be different. The coach has been helping me a lot, giving me confidence and helping me understand I need to be efficient in some areas. He gives me freedom when I need freedom but if the ball comes to me in the middle of the pitch, I need to use my touch and play good balls. He is on top of me and making me understand that I can’t lose a ball. That helps me a lot.”

McInnes’ work is admired by everyone connected with Gorgie. Even more so if he can oversee victory when Celtic visit Tynecastle Park. The champions trail Hearts by five points after losing at Dundee last weekend. That followed events on McInnes’ first return to Rugby Park as Braga took centre stage following Craig Halkett’s headed opener.

“The first 15 or 20 minutes were chaotic, I would say, but we started taking control in the second half,” said the striker. “Everybody was more comfortable and we started showing what we were capable of playing on the ground. It’s a little bit about routines and getting confidence. We are confident so it was amazing.”

His first goal was an instinctive rebound finish after winger Alexandros Kyziridis’ shot was parried by the Kilmarnock goalkeeper Eddie Beach. Kyziridis then teed up his mate for a second strike, an instinctive shift of the ball from right foot to left before a cute finish over the diving Beach. Braga smiles when asked to recall what went through his mind.

“When Kyzi passed me the ball, I was like: ‘What should I do now?’ When the keeper came out to me I only had one chance, which was to take the ball to the side and hit it with the other foot. It was a little bit of instinct for both goals, but it doesn’t matter how I score. I am just happy to be scoring.

“Me and Kyzi joke a lot with each other and to be honest I’m very happy whenever he scores a goal. He is very happy when I score. We have this partnership on the pitch and hopefully we can keep it going. He was really happy for me because he knows that, as a striker, I need goals. When he scores, I will be there for him also. I just told him, ‘thank you,’ because he missed the first shot on purpose for me to get the tap-in. Kyzi is a great player and he will create chances for us. As strikers, me and Shanks need to be there.”

Braga looked slightly reluctant to bask in public acclaim at full-time. Midfielder Cammy Devlin had to coax him to stay in front of the near-4,000 travelling Hearts fans who were belting out his tune. “It’s amazing to be playing away but it feels like we are playing at home,” said Braga. “Since I came here, I don’t remember a game that wasn’t enthusiastic with the fans. The noise they create is pushing us on so it’s good to feel that we are making them happy. They can push us even if they are not enjoying it. We give to receive, so it’s 50/50. I feel that all the team did well so everybody deserves the applause. Giving a little bit of love to the fans is also good. Hopefully the team is returning the favour.”

Fans are loving it, players are thriving and Hearts are top of the league. How far can it go? Again, Braga is laughing. “Yeah, every time that question comes the answer will be the same because it’s actually what we need to do: We need to take it game-by-game,” he replied. “From Monday, we started thinking about Celtic. We were not thinking about Celtic until after Kilmarnock.

“That helps us to keep our feet on the ground. If we start thinking three or four games ahead, we will think too much about things that have not happened. That will create a lot of panic. Right now it’s like: ‘We win this game. What comes next, comes next.’ This time it’s Celtic. It’s a good game and it’s at our home so we will try to win again, but hopefully also playing good football.”

He does not necessarily believe playing the champions will be the biggest test of Hearts’ prowess under McInnes. “Yes and no, to be honest. I don’t know a lot of the Scottish Premiership but what I feel is that: The team that wins against the lower teams is the team that keeps going. I know Hearts won two games out of three against Celtic a couple of years ago, but you need to be constant.

“Going away to Kilmarnock, a tough team on a tough pitch who play really tough football, and be able to win the game cleanly. Three points are three points. Celtic are a direct rival in the table but it’s still three points at stake. I don’t think it’s the biggest test because the smaller tests are really difficult. Last Saturday, winning the way we won, was probably one of the biggest tests.”