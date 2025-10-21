Scottish Premiership top-of-the-table match is on Sunday at Tynecastle

Training sessions at Riccarton are becoming increasingly more populated as Hearts players filter back onto the pitch after injuries. Head coach Derek McInnes has 28 of his 30-man first-team squad working ahead of Sunday’s eagerly-anticipated Premiership meeting with Celtic at Tynecastle Park. He reported positive news on a number of those returning.

Defender Craig Halkett is training following some stiffness in his back last week. He was substituted as a precaution during the second half of Saturday’s 3-0 win at Kilmarnock, but has not suffered any further ill-effects. He is on course to continue training this week and be ready for the Celtic fixture.

Brazilian midfielder Eduardo Ageu is now rejoining first-team sessions after a hamstring injury. He could be involved against Celtic but a final decision will be taken nearer the end of the week. Centre-back Frankie Kent is also progressing from a knee injury, although Sunday’s fixture is likely to come too soon for him.

“No issues at all with Halkett,” McInnes told the Edinburgh News. “His back stiffened up a wee bit but we have an extra day at the end of the week and he’s fine. He was training today and everybody else from the weekend is okay. Ageu will do a bit of training with us this week, so he starts getting integrated with us from today. Frankie will join in more next week, although he is coming on fine. That only leaves Finlay Pollock and Ryan Fulton who are with the physios.”

Ageu will be eased back into the fold gently. Hype surrounding Hearts’ record signing increased after an impressive debut against Livingston last month, but he was then quickly sidelined. McInnes stressed a need for patience with the 23-year-old. “We were all excited by the signing, even more so when he had a positive impact on his debut. However, there’s got to be an understanding that he has had a significant enough injury,” added the manager.

“We need to be patient and understanding of that. It’s just trying to slowly build up his training minutes and get him a bit more robust before we can put more demands on him. The plan is to integrate him this week. Hopefully, he’ll be part of the squad at the weekend.”

Norwegian right-back Christian Borchgrevink is fit and available for selection. He wasn’t included for the trip to Kilmarnock because Hearts coaching staff decided to prioritise his fitness and conditioning before a first-team return. “We put some extra work into him on Saturday morning rather than put him back into the squad for Kilmarnock,” explained McInnes. “He wasn’t going to be on the bench so he’s just building up his work. He is fit and available and training, it’s just building him up.”

