Tynecastle hosts a Scottish league top-of-the-table meeting

The Scottish Football Association have appointed match officials for Sunday’s top-of-the-table encounter between Hearts and Celtic at Tynecastle Park. Both clubs meet in Gorgie for a 12pm kick-off with the hosts sitting five points clear of the Premiership champions after eight matches. Atmosphere is expected to reach fever-pitch come kick-off.

The SFA have appointed the experienced Steven McLean to handle the fixture. He will be assisted by Graeme Stewart and David Roome on the touchlines, with Andrew Dallas in charge of VAR and assisted by David Dickinson. The match officials are likely to have a busy afternoon as the two teams go head to head for points in a game which would see Hearts move eight clear of Celtic with victory.

McLean, 44, is one of the most experienced officials in the Scottish Professional Football League, hence the SFA’s decision to give him the most high-profile fixture of the weekend. He has taken charge of 48 Hearts games during his career, of which the Tynecastle side have won 24, drawn nine and lost 15. Celtic have had McLean as a referee on 45 occasions and won 33 matches, with five drawn and seven lost.

Hearts are unbeaten in the league so far this season following last Saturday’s 3-0 victory at Kilmarnock. That result had an even greater impact when Celtic lost 2-0 at Dundee the following day. That leaves Hearts top of the league by five points and looking strong ahead of the visit from Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Derek McInnes, the Hearts head coach, has stressed that his squad won’t become carried away with their early-season results. They have won five games in a row and avoided conceding a goal in their last four. New goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow set a new record at Rugby Park with shutouts in all of his first four appearances. “It feels incredible. It's very good and I am very proud,” he said. “It's something exceptional, but it’s because of the team. It's incredible how they well they defend. Basically, everyone - it starts at the front with the strikers. I am very proud.

“Actually, I didn't know about it [the record. Last week I knew about how it was over 50 years, but I didn’t know this stat. I was trying to enhance the streak. It's always nice as a goalie to get clean sheets. I was hyped up in the end to keep the boys awake and keep them alive so we could not only win, but get the clean sheet too.

“It's hard. In the second half especially, I didn't even have anything to do with the ball at my feet. So it was hard. I had to move around and be alert with your brain. It's about the experience I have picked up over the years. It is still mentally tough to keep alert. We talk [with defenders] during the game. We wake each other up and remind each other about various aspects of the game and what we need at that particular moment. Sometimes it's about when the defenders should push out - technical things like that. We try to improve and we are always positive and productive.”