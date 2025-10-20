Scottish Premiership assists and goals underline the Greek winger’s importance

Sauntering off into the East Ayrshire night, Alexandros Kyziridis knew he further endeared himself to an adoring Hearts public. Two assists for Claudio Braga exemplified the Greek winger’s importance in a comfortable 3-0 win at Kilmarnock, sending nearly 4,000 travelling fans into raptures. Kyziridis frustrates coaches at times, but his output is simply lethal. He is already a key member of Derek McInnes’ Hearts team just four months since arriving at Tynecastle Park.

Saturday’s first assist is arguable given Kyziridis’ shot was saved by the Kilmarnock goalkeeper Eddie Beach, but there is no debating his pass for Braga to score Hearts’ third goal. Even discounting the first one, the 25-year-old now has four goals and five assists from 11 outings in maroon. He cost nothing as a free agent from the Slovakian club Zemplín Michalovce but would now be worth a couple of million of anybody’s money. Not that Hearts have any intention of selling. Substituting, but not selling.

The backstory to Kyziridis’ impact at Rugby Park outlines the other side to his game. ‘Mercurial’ is probably an apt word to describe him. He gave possession away several times in the first half with poor decision-making and wayward passes. An irritated McInnes was seen ranting in the technical area. Then came those two moments of magic after the break - a run and shot, then a run and pass - as Hearts stretched into an unassailable 3-0 advantage.

Kyziridis got slightly carried away thereafter. Minutes after Braga celebrated the third, his wing colleague tried an audacious shot from near the halfway line hoping to claim a goal of his own. Beach collected easily. McInnes didn’t miss his player as he bawled from the touchline before turning round to tell Alan Forrest to warm up. Kyziridis was replaced moments later after appearing to suffer a touch of cramp. Perhaps he knew what was coming. For all those exasperating moments exist, and there are likely to be more for the Hearts coaching staff, Kyziridis’ ability to produce the extraordinary sets him apart.

“The game was frantic and we needed to show that fire and ice to be calm and look after the first pass,” McInnes told the Edinburgh News when asked about the Greek’s erratic first half. “Players like him are so important to us. When you see the second half when he has such a positive influence on the game, he is such an exciting player. I thought his performance in the second half, as well as others, helped us get the goals.”

McInnes went into greater detail on the game and admitted that the two moments in which Kyziridis contributed were game-defining. “It was a wee bit fire-and-ice because the pitch makes it a bit frantic,” said the manager. “There was a lot riding on the game and a lot of intensity. I thought Kilmarnock, in the first 10 or 15 minutes, took advantage of the fact we didn't look after the ball well enough. We gave away too many free-kicks in our own half and our clearances were poor at times. That just invites a bit of pressure and that can build quite quickly.

“We had to show a wee bit more calmness. The first goal helps us, a brilliant set-play and a great header from [Craig] Halkett. It can't be underplayed just how important those set-plays have been. It's a great nod to everybody involved in that, Ross Grant the set-piece coach, and then Halks' finish. We had some decent moments in the first half but there wasn't much in it apart from that set-play.

“We spoke at half-time about when Kilmarnock’s press came on because, with us 1-0 up, they would have to be a bit more committed and come after us. It was important we looked after the ball and I thought we did that brilliantly. I thought Braga and [Lawrence] Shankland looked after the ball and they had better service into them. I thought Beni [Baningime] and Cammy [Devlin] ran the game and exerted real authority and control in there. As spaces got bigger, Kyziridis, Braga and Shankland started to enjoy the gaps more.

“You still need the goals, though. The second goes in which helps, and then the third follows pretty quickly. I'm please for Claudio to get his goals because his effort was brilliant throughout. It's important strikers hit the net and feel good about themselves. We took Halkett off as a precaution and the finished in a 5-4-1 just to get our clean sheet. It was great sending the supporters home happy with a really top-class second-half performance.”

The manager is not one overlook defensive resilience, either. Hearts’ new goalkeeper, Alexander Schwolow, is the first man in history to record shutouts in all of his first four games for the club. It augurs well for a team sitting top of the Premiership table and scoring more goals than anyone else.

“I know we've been getting a lot of plaudits for the goals we've scored and the spread of goals,” said McInnes. “Everyody is sharing the responsibility with Lawrence at the moment, but the four clean sheets can't be underplayed. It requires more than Alex to get that because we defend from the front. He didn't have a lot to do on Saturday but he gives us a calmness, a presence and authority. I think that's so important, particularly in a frantic game like Saturday's.”