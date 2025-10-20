Celtic visit Edinburgh this weekend in the SPFL top flight

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Productive weekends are becoming a Hearts habit this season, although the one just ended was definitely more euphoric than most for supporters. Saturday’s 3-0 win at Kilmarnock combined with Celtic’s 2-0 defeat at Dundee leaves the Edinburgh club five points clear at the top of the William Hill Premiership. Celtic now visit Tynecastle Park this Sunday for a predictably seismic contest.

These are dizzy heights for the Gorgie natives - ones they would like to become the norm - but wisely there is a desire to retain composure with only eight league games played. There wasn’t much evidence of that in Rugby Park’s Chadwick Stand on Saturday evening, admittedly. Nearly 4,000 Hearts supporters displayed some serious limbs celebrating Craig Halkett’s header, Claudio Braga’s brilliance and Alexandros Kyziridis’ swaggering sorcery. With their team unbeaten in league games and scoring at will, some may privately dare to dream about how far this can go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And why shouldn’t they? Rival supporters will scoff as is their wont, but if you can’t enjoy or celebrate when your team are top of the league, when can you? What’s the point of football if fans can’t rejoice in their side sitting at the Premiership summit? It’s early in the season, too early to accurately state who will be crowned champions, so the Jambos are right to bask in the here-and-now, milking it for however long it might last. Counterparts around the country would be no different in the same situation.

Scottish football fans - other than those of Celtic and Rangers - have craved an alternative for 40 years. Aberdeen were the last club outwith the traditional big two to win the title, underlining the difficulty of doing so. Hearts’ last won the league back in 1960 when it was simply called the Scottish First Division. Nobody knows how long they will stay top this time, but victory on Sunday would open an eight-point gap ahead of second-placed Celtic. A notable advantage even at this stage of the campaign, should it transpire.

The Dundee clubs reinforced the notion that Celtic and Rangers are indeed there for the taking this year with results over the weekend. For Hearts to maintain their position in the table, they need both to continue underperforming. They also need luck with injuries, suspensions, player form and refereeing decisions. Then there’s the January transfer window when both Glasgow clubs will look to strengthen. New Tynecastle investor Tony Bloom will expect his club to do likewise, particularly if they are still challenging at the top.

Bloom predicted in August that Hearts could run Celtic close this year. People will now wonder just how prophetic the gambling entrepreneur might be. Fans are content to bask in the amusement of seeing their team set the early pace and realise this is still the first quarter of the campaign. Many of those followers did, after all, help save Hearts when the club was at its lowest ebb, left as a shell of an entity by the Vladimir Romanov regime in 2013. Foundation of Hearts began drawing cash pledges from fans 12 years ago this autumn. The people responsible for ploughing nearly £20m into their club so far are therefore entitled to savour every second of prosperity thereafter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That means relishing the fact their team are ahead of two Glasgow clubs with budgets multiple times greater. Despite Celtic spending more than £13m and Rangers more than £20m during the summer, Hearts appear to have signed better players through recruitment firm Jamestown Analytics. Their 30-man squad contains quality, experience, ambition, flair and, most importantly, goals. Claudio Braga and Alexandros Kyziridis are just two examples. Derek McInnes’ side are the Premiership’s top scorers with 19 in eight games. Third-place Hibs and fourth-place Dundee United are joint-second on 14 goals.

There will be a response from Celtic to this threat from Edinburgh, adding extra intensity to Sunday’s encounter. Rangers are 13 points behind Hearts and set to appoint the German coach Danny Rohl as their new manager. They face a long way back to catch any of the top two. Scottish football fans are conditioned to expect any unexpected early-season pace-setter to fall away eventually. It happened with Aberdeen last season, Hearts in 2018/19, and others beforehand. This push may well falter in time, however it carries enough substance to be taken seriously.

Comparisons with the Hearts team of 20 years ago under George Burley are natural. Burley’s side stormed to the top of the league with outstanding individuals like Takis Fyssas and Rudi Skacel before Romanov sacked the Scot in October. Hearts eventually finished second and won the Scottish Cup, but supporters still wonder what might have been that year. The difference this time would be that McInnes is going nowhere, and benefits from greater squad depth than Burley had at the start of 2005/06.

Inside Riccarton, there is no title talk, no dreaming, no pondering of any sort. McInnes won’t have it and players are too focused to become distracted, particularly with a Celtic game on the horizon. Out on the street, the Hearts public appreciate the joy of leading the Premiership. They are enjoying the banter, camaraderie and entertainment of it all. How long will it last? No-one can say accurately, but while it continues the fun should definitely be indulged.