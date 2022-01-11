Hearts give Celtic a reduced ticket allocation for Tynecastle to prioritise home fans

Hearts beat Celtic 2-1 at Tynecastle in front of a reduced crowd in July.

The Glasgow side will have just over 1,000 fans in the Roseburn Stand after Hearts officials opted to prioritise seats for their own supporters. The move mirrors the allocation given to Rangers in December.

Celtic previously were given the entire Roseburn end, which holds around 3,400 people, but now they must make do with a third of that amount for the Premiership match on Wednesday, January 26.

Hearts want to give more of their own followers a chance to see the team’s push towards European qualification. They have put the rest of the Roseburn Stand tickets on general sale hoping to fill Tynecastle with fans clad in maroon.

