Hearts give Michael Smith fitness verdict ahead of Hibs match after Northern Ireland injury scare
Hearts have received a boost on the eve of the Edinburgh derby regarding the fitness of right-back Michael Smith.
There were concerns over the 33-year-old’s availbility for the Tynecastle showdown after he appeared to pick up a knock while on international duty with Northern Ireland.
Smith was replaced in the 67th minute of the 1-1 draw with Switzerland on Wednesday after signalling to the bench over an apparent discomfort in his left leg.
However, at his pre-match press conference this lunchtime, Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has confirmed that he expects Smith to be fit to play against Hibs on Sunday.
Hibs lead the Scottish Premiership table on goal difference ahead of Hearts with both sides collecting 10 points from the opening four games.