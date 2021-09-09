Hearts star Michael Smith signalled to come off v Switzerland after discomfort
Michael Smith has given Hearts fans a scare ahead of Sunday’s Edinburgh derby after appearing to pick up a knock on international duty.
The 33-year-old started in Northern Ireland’s draw with Switzerland on Wednesday night, playing on the right of a back five.
In the 66th minute he signalled to the bench that he may have to be substituted before crouching down to get a gauge on any injury.
He was replaced a minute later with discomfort on his left leg, leaving the field with his shorts rolled up on that side.
In the first half he conceded a penalty, adjudged to have pulled down Ruben Vargas in the box.
The draw with Switzerland saw him earn his 19th cap having also played in the 4-1 win over Lithuania before sitting out the friendly victory against Estonia.
Hearts face Hibs at Tynecastle Park in a top of the table clash with no clear replacement for Smith as Cammy Logan continues his return from injury.