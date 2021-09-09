Hearts star Michael Smith signalled to come off v Switzerland after discomfort

Michael Smith (circled) signals to the bench before being replaced. Picture: Wyscout screengrab

The 33-year-old started in Northern Ireland’s draw with Switzerland on Wednesday night, playing on the right of a back five.

In the 66th minute he signalled to the bench that he may have to be substituted before crouching down to get a gauge on any injury.

He was replaced a minute later with discomfort on his left leg, leaving the field with his shorts rolled up on that side.

In the first half he conceded a penalty, adjudged to have pulled down Ruben Vargas in the box.

The draw with Switzerland saw him earn his 19th cap having also played in the 4-1 win over Lithuania before sitting out the friendly victory against Estonia.

Hearts face Hibs at Tynecastle Park in a top of the table clash with no clear replacement for Smith as Cammy Logan continues his return from injury.