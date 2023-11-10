Hearts give team news v Motherwell as Steven Naismith makes Odel Offiah admission

Hearts are set to be without defensive option for some time

Hearts are back in action in just under 24 hours time as they take on Motherwell at Fir Park. It will have been a challenging week as they come off the back of a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Rangers in the Viaplay Cup semi-final at Hampden Park.

After being able to compete with the Glaswegian giants in the first 45 minutes, the game soon ran away from them with James Tavernier scoring a brace and Scott Wright adding his name to the scoresheet. However, it is now time for the focus to return to the league competition with the Jambos in need of three points. Speaking ahead of the fixture, Steven Naismith delivered some upsetting news regarding his defensive options as it appears Brighton loanee Odel Offiah will remain out of action for some time.

The ex-Jambos striker said: "Odel Offiah will sit out just now. He has had some medical issues that we want to make sure are sorted so that process will take place."

There was, however, much more positive news about the returning presence of Hearts' star summer signing Kyosuke Tagawa: "Tagawa has come back into the group, which is good, and we are now starting to see some of the boys that have been out for a period, out on the grass much more which is pleasing as that brings competition."