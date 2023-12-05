Hearts give team news v Rangers as 5 updates provided

Hearts manager Steven Naismith.

Hearts manager Steven Naismith has detailed his side's injury issues in a team news update ahead of facing Rangers at Tynecastle. Hearts prepare for their league clash against Rangers hoping to make it five league wins in a row.

However, it will be no easy game against a Rangers side one place and eight points ahead of the Jambos. Naismith is hopeful that a few faces can return from injury which would be vital in helping his side to three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Striker Liam Boyce and midfielder Cameron Devlin will not be ready in time for the Rangers game and may have to wait before they can return. However, a return is possible for striker Barrie McKay and defender Nat Atkinson.

In his pre-match press conference Naismith said: “It’s too soon for Boycey and Cammy. Their injuries are better than expected but tomorrow comes to quick and it is too high risk. The others are all in contention. The boys that have been longer term are now at the point where we are comfortable enough to have them in squads. We are in a good place overall.”

McKay and Atkinson have both had the chance to train for over a week now and so Naismith believes they are ready to return. He added: "Barrie McKay and Nat Atkinson have been back in training for 10 days. We now need to think how much game time they’ve had and fitness loss since they were involved before."