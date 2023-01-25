Hearts club captain Craig Gordon is engaged to Summer Harl, a former host on Celtic TV, after proposing to his partner of five years on December 21, 2022.

However, the 40-year-old and his new fiancee have kept their engagement a secret, after Gordon sustained a serious injury only a few days after getting down on one knee. On Christmas Eve, the goalkeeper suffered a double leg break in a match with Dundee United. That has put him out of action for the rest of the season, but he has now started his rehab. The pair, who have been together since 2017, met while Gordon was playing for Celtic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple have two sons together, Ace and Axel, while the Hearts player has two daughters, Freya and Emma, from his previous marriage. All four kids were involved in the surprise proposal. In a video posted to Instagram, each of the children’s hands move away to reveal a diamond engagement ring on Summer's finger. Sharing the news, Summer wrote: "Just over a month ago, all these hands – big and small, had a hand in the BEST moment. 21.12.22.

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon has announced his engagement to a former Celtic TV presenter.

"A lot has happened since, and almost immediately after, so we decided to hold off celebrating for a bit, but sharing this (happier) news with family and friends has been so lovely. YES x 1,000,000. Mrs Gordon to be!"