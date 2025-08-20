Hearts goalkeeper signs a new long-term contract to secure his future

Liam McFarlane is on loan at SPFL side Alloa Athletic

Hearts goalkeeper Liam McFarlane has signed a new contract to keep him at Tynecastle Park until 2028. The 20-year-old is currently on loan at Scottish League One side Alloa Athletic to gain first-team experience, but also trains with the Riccarton first-team squad.

McFarlane has put pen to paper on a new deal ahead of his previous agreement expiring at the end of his season. He is seen as a keeper who could challenge for the Hearts No.1 position in future. He has impressed at Alloa so far, helping them win all four Premier Sports Cup group matches and their first two league games. Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup last-16 defeat against Rangers at Ibrox was their first of the new season.

Hearts released a statement on McFarlane’s new contract, which read: “Heart of Midlothian Football Club is delighted to announce goalkeeper Liam McFarlane has signed a new contract, which will see him remain at the club until the summer of 2028.

“20-year-old Liam is currently on loan at William Hill League One side Alloa Athletic, where he's earning rave reviews. An ever-present in their Premier Sports Cup group stage campaign, which saw them top their section with four wins from four, Liam also helped the Wasps to wins in both of their opening League One fixtures. He put in another impressive performance when Alloa ran Rangers close in last weekend's 4-2 Premier Sports Cup defeat at Ibrox.

“The Hearts Academy graduate was a standout performer for East Fife in their promotion push to League One last season, keeping 14 clean sheets before being named East Fife’s Young Player of the Year and voted into the PFA Scotland Team of the Season for League Two.

“Standing at a towering 6ft 5in, Liam has also added Scotland youth caps to his CV and was this year named in the Scotland U21 squad. He continues to train with Derek McInnes' first team whilst at the part-time Wasps.”

Transfer move from Hearts as they seek a new goalkeeper

Tynecastle officials are seeking a new first-team goalkeeper to challenge for the No.1 role with Zander Clark. Injuries to Craig Gordon and Ryan Fulton leave 33-year-old Clark as the only experienced keeper in head coach Derek McInnes’ squad. Harry Stone, 23, is there as cover but Hearts would like to loan him out. Injuries have so far prevented them doing so.

Transfer enquiries have been made for a number of different goalkeepers in England and abroad, including the Everton reserve Harry Tyrer. He is also 23 and has plenty experience of the English Football League after loan spells at Chester, Chesterfield and Blackpool.

He is one of many names on Hearts’ shortlist as they look to recruit a new keeper before the transfer window closes on 1 September. The club will not rush into a move for the sake of it and are determined to do due diligence on any prospective new signing.

