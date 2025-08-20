Details on Craig Halkett, Harry Milne, Oisin McEntee, Ryan Fulton and Finlay Pollock

Hearts are today reeling from another injury blow after midfielder Finlay Pollock pulled up with a hamstring problem in training. Concerns are that he has suffered a recurrence of the muscle tear which required surgery earlier this year. He has been sent for a scan, the results of which should come later this week.

Riccarton medical staff are hoping the outcome is not as bad as first thought, with Pollock working his way back to full fitness following the initial operation in April. The injury arose whilst the player was on loan at Raith Rovers and he did rehabilitation work over the summer with the intention of challenging for first-team football under new Hearts head coach Derek McInnes.

For now, that process is likely to be paused to allow 21-year-old Pollock time to recover from this latest setback. He has been beset by injury problems in recent years, including a broken foot and patellar tendon issues. McInnes explained to the Edinburgh News how the latest issue is being dealt with.

"We had a bit of a setback with Finlay and his hamstring injury. We are getting him scanned again but it doesn't look great,” he admitted. “It looks like it may be a recurrence, although until we know for certain we will try to remain positive. He wasn't back in full training yet but it was his first day integrating with the squad and doing part of the training. Unfortunately for us and Finlay, this happened. Hopefully he has been lucky but we just need to wait and see.”

The news follows a groin injury to goalkeeper Ryan Fulton, who joins fellow keeper Craig Gordon on the sidelines. Defender Christian Borchgrevink, winger Kenneth Vargas and centre-back Jamie McCart are also sidelined at the moment. “Ryan got injured on Friday and is out for a period of time,” said McInnes. “He’s got a tear in his groin, we’ve had him scanned and the outcome isn’t good, to be honest. He’s going to be out for probably three to four months.”

SPFL Premiership fixture this weekend as Hearts look to get back to winning

There is more positive news surrounding defenders Craig Halkett and Harry Milne, plus midfielder Oisin McEntee. All three were substituted with various issues during Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup tie at St Mirren, which Hearts lost 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

McInnes confirmed that Halkett is okay despite needing stitches in a head wound. He appeared to take a boot in the temple from St Mirren’s Killian Phillips whilst attacking a free-kick inside the hosts’ penalty area, but played on sporting a bandage. Milne and McEntee were withdrawn because of cramp but all three are expected to be involved in Saturday’s Premiership match against Motherwell at Tynecastle Park.

"Milne and McEntee were just cramping issues so they are fine. Halks is fine as well,” confirmed McInnes. “He had a number of stitches but he also had his foot trodden on. He is okay and he trained over the last couple of days so he is all good. We are trying to build Calem Nieuwenhof up and that will continue. Kenneth Vargas is still out with the hip issue.”

