Hearts transfer move for a 10th new signing

English Premier League and foreign enquiries from SPFL side

Hearts are looking to sign a new goalkeeper before the transfer window closes and have made enquiries about several potential targets. The Edinburgh club are planning another signing to compete for the No.1 position with Zander Clark, as both Craig Gordon and Ryan Fulton are now injured.

Gordon was first choice in goal last season but the 42-year-old is sidelined with a nerve complaint in his shoulder which arose in May. Clark, 33, was promoted as Gordon’s deputy for the new campaign with Fulton as back-up. However, Fulton is now out with a torn groin muscle suffered last Friday. Medical scans suggest he will be absent for between three and four months.

Harry Stone, 23, was Hearts’ substitute goalkeeper against St Mirren on Saturday. He has yet to make a senior appearance for the Tynecastle side and was earmarked for a loan move before the injury issues worsened. Management are keen to recruit stronger competition for the No.1 role before the transfer window closes on 1 September. Enquiries have been made to a number of clubs, including Everton about their reserve keeper Harry Tyrer.

Officials at the English Premier League side are open to letting the 23-year-old leave either on loan or permanently, although he is just one of many names on Hearts’ shortlist. Various English Football League clubs are also keen on Tyrer. Blackpool, Plymouth Argyle, Burton Albion and Stevenage have all been credited with interest, while Hearts are looking at him as a potential option for their 10th summer signing.

The nine recruits brought to Tynecastle since the end of last season are Norwegian right-back Christian Borchgrevink, Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis, Portuguese forward Claudio Braga, Irish midfielder Oisin McEntee, Belgian striker Elton Kabangu, Scottish centre-back Stuart Findlay, Albanian winger Sabah Kerjota, Icelandic midfielder Tomas Magnusson and Burkinabe forward Pierre Landry Kabore.

Transfers in and out ahead of deadline day

Hearts are keen to trim the size of their squad if they can before the end of the month. Adding another goalkeeper would increase numbers but, with Gordon and Fulton missing for long periods, the process of finding another keeper is underway. The club will not rush into a decision on any new recruit and are currently looking at a range of different options.

It remains to be seen if anyone arrives before Saturday’s William Hill Premiership match with Motherwell in Gorgie. Hearts are looking to recover from last weekend’s Premier Sports Cup defeat on penalties at St Mirren. That game finished 1-1 after extra-time following goals by Saints’ Alex Gogic and Hearts midfielder Oisin McEntee. The Paisley side won 5-4 on penalties to reach the quarter-finals.

Motherwell’s visit brings a return to league business, followed by a trip to Livingston next weekend. The Premiership then breaks for a fortnight as World Cup 2026 qualifiers begin. Scotland start their campaign to reach the finals in USA, Canada and Mexico with an away double header against Denmark and Belarus.