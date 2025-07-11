Hearts goalkeeping issue, a delayed loan deal and one player gets a big chance

Derek McInnes is ready for the Premier Sports Cup

There is blazing sunshine in Gorgie as competitive football returns, with Hearts bright and energised for the Premier Sports Cup group phase. Dunfermline are Saturday’s visitors for Derek McInnes’ official bow at Tynecastle Park. It has been a busy summer and transfers are not finished, but for now on-field matters take precedence.

McInnes has six new signings in his first-team squad, although recent loan arrival Stuart Findlay is suspended this weekend following a red card with Kilmarnock in last season’s Premier Sports Cup. Defender Christian Borchgrevink, winger Alexandros Kyziridis, midfielder Oisin McEntee, striker Elton Kabangu and forward Claudio Braga are all in contention to feature. Incoming wingers Sabah Kerjota and Pierre Landry Kabore won’t be involved.

There will be a different left-back, though. James Penrice’s £2m transfer to AEK Athens creates a void which Harry Milne will initially get the chance to fill. “It is an opportunity for Harry,” explained McInnes ahead of his first competitive fixture as Hearts head coach. “I have always quite liked Harry Milne from when other people did not know that much about him.

“We had thought about taking him to Kilmarnock before he went to Partick, and then we thought about taking him from Partick at the end of that season when we were looking at that position. But we wanted to look at him a wee bit more and then Hearts took him, probably with the intention of providing competition for James, but James flew last season. He was way better than anyone could have expected or envisaged.

“There was always a feeling from those within the club and from what I had seen that he [Milne] was next in line to get that chance. Stephen Kingsley can obviously play left-sided centre-back and left-back. He is a different kind of left-back to Harry and James but it is great to have that experience and know how.

“Both offer something a bit different in that position and I am sure both lads will be rubbing their hands at the chance because maybe James had been stopping that, to be honest. If James had been anything like he was at left-back last season then Stephen and Harry might have been struggling to play at left-back. The two can fight it out for the time being.”

McInnes is also monitoring the goalkeeping position closely in case he needs to act. Craig Gordon, last season’s first-choice, has a persistent shoulder injury and is fighting to be ready for the Premiership kick-off next month. Even that could come too soon for the 42-year-old. Zander Clark spent almost all of last year sitting on the Hearts bench and, after a foot injury in the spring, finds himself back in situ.

Clark is decidedly short on match practice as a result of the lengthy inactivity and will be assessed closely during these Premier Sports Cup matches. A delve into the transfer market has not been entirely ruled out. “It's something that we might need to be aware of and be active on. I hope we don't. I hope Craig gets some good news and I hope Zander stays fit,” said McInnes.

“We'd like to get Harry Stone out on loan as there's a bit of interest in him and it's great for Harry to keep playing games, but we can't really let him go just now while there’s still a wee bit of debate. [Third-choice] Ryan Fulton has come back and been fine through pre-season and Zander has been a long time out.

“Zander is coming from a long way back so he got 90 minutes on Tuesday night to see how he came through it. He didn't have too much to do but what he did do was very smooth. We just need to hope both lads stay fit and it maybe eases that burden. It gives Craig time to get back fit but there's no doubt it might still be something we need to look at.”

Almost two months since his appointment, McInnes is preparing to walk out at Tynecastle in front of an expectant support. Last season saw Hearts finish seventh in the Premiership and the new manager is eager to begin his tenure purposefully to get people onside.

“I'm looking forward to it,” he said. “It’s something I've pictured and thought about a lot. Saturday is about the game and the players winning but I am looking forward to it. It's a bit unusual, waiting this long to actually take charge of your first game properly. Nonetheless, I think it's been worth the wait. Hopefully we can get a winning performance and remember it for the right reasons.”

He finds himself up against a close friend in the Dunfermline manager Neil Lennon. “I class Neil as a friend and somebody I've got such a high regard for,” stated McInnes. “He is one of the most successful managers in our country. He talks so much sense and I think it's a brilliant appointment for Dunfermline. I don't think they could get anybody better. When I spoke to him he was really enthused and excited about what Dunfermline can bring him as much as what he can bring to Dunfermline. If he gets the support that he said he would then I'm pretty sure that Dunfermline will only go one way under Neil.”

