Scotland striker will lead the Edinburgh club for season 2025/26

Discussions between Hearts head coach Derek McInnes and striker Lawrence Shankland finally resulted in a contract agreement last week. The Scotland internationalist will captain the team again this season after early indications that McInnes had no plans to give anyone else the armband.

“It's not come into conversation but, in previous chats, it was mentioned. As far as I know, I'll be continuing as captain,” explained Shankland. The captaincy was a factor in him agreeing a new three-year deal in Gorgie. “It was, but not a massive one,” he stated.

“Obviously, I know the role that I was in previously, so there's not too much changing there. It was more just making a decision on somewhere that I was going to be happy and enjoy my football, and somewhere I can come and perform again. I was confident that would be here.”

Shankland’s influence on the squad is obvious. When he joined the pre-season training camp in Spain, players looked visibly lifted. He played as a substitute against Crawley Town in the second of two friendlies and was offered the armband by Frankie Kent upon entering the field.

“Aye, but I'm not a fan of that to be honest. Just keep it on,” laughed Shankland. “It was only for 15 minutes, so somebody running over there desperate to give you the armband - I'm not too caught up in it. It doesn't matter who had it on. It suited Frankie for the night, so I had to tell him.”

Missing the flight to Spain whilst contract talks dragged on caused understandable assumptions that Shankland’s Hearts career was over. The player himself was relaxed as he spent the weekend at Loch Lomond having recently married his long-term fiancé, Nicole. “I was away for the weekend, so it was lovely,” he joked. “But no, it was quite close at that point to be fair. There were a lot of conversations still to be had and I think the club were probably fed up getting asked on social media about what was happening.

“They probably just released that squad [for Spain] to kind of calm it down a bit for a couple of days because things were still to get sorted, so it was going to take some time. Round about that time, I was confident that it could get done. Albeit, there were a few Is to dot and Ts to cross, but it was done in the end.”

How fit is Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland?

Some more cynical observers suggested the forward deliberately delayed his arrival in Spain to avoid some of the more exhausting training sessions. “Oh, I don't know about that. The day I had when I got there wasn't the easiest,” he replied with a smile. “It was good to just get out there and be around the boys again. It was only for a short time, but I was quite keen to go out for a couple of days and just be around everybody and get a bit of training as well. So that was good, it was a worthwhile trip.”

The relief at knowing his future is settled is the most critical aspect. Entering a World Cup year, Shankland has a fair chance of making the Scotland squad if he is scoring regularly at club level. His family situation was central to the decision as his young son starts school.

“It's important, especially when you've when you've got young kids starting school. It's difficult times for them as well, so you need to take all that into consideration and don't just make a football decision. You need to do something that suits the family as well. And to be honest, from the off, my missus was quite keen for me to remain here. My kids are basically Hearts fans now, that's all they've known with me.

“I think they were keen for me to be here because they've got their pals in the players' lounge as well. There were a lot of factors pointing in this direction. Given the situation I was in, I felt I just had to give myself time to weigh up what was there and see if there was an option that maybe sparked something in me to go: ‘Oh, you know, I want to try that.’ But the things that came up didn't to be honest. Apart from the financial side, it never really ticked many boxes in terms of the family side and that was a big one for me. That helped make my decision as well.”

Shankland’s two daughters are already well versed in Gorgie life. “The two girls have got every teddy of Jock the Jambo in the club shop I think. Stickers and everything. Those two will be delighted going to see him again,” smiled the player.

McInnes refused to put unnecessary pressure on Shankland as the Scotland internationalist deliberated over his future. Stepping back and letting the situation play out proved beneficial for Hearts, with the player eventually rejecting a lucrative move to Turkey. “I was aware of the situation, the conversations we were having and we'd agreed as long as I was being honest with him in the conversations that he wasn't too keen to put a deadline on things,” explained Shankland.

“The conversations me and the manager were having were really positive and I was happy that he gave me that bit of time and patience to get things sorted. I believe he'll think not putting a deadline on it paid off and it was probably the best for me to think over everything as well. So everything between me and the manager and the club was pretty open. Obviously, outwith that, people take guesses and try and guess what's going on - but there was clarity around the situation for both sides.

Summer transfer talk didn’t unsettle Shankland

“On the whole, it was quite a relaxed summer, but of course, when it comes to the decisions being made and thinking about things, there were a few sleepless nights in there. A few heated discussions in the house. That's just part and parcel. It's almost a relief when you eventually make a decision and get something done because there is a lot to weigh up in that position - I don't know if I'd be too keen to return to it again, if I'm being honest. I'm just glad to get it sorted and be happy where I am.”

Shankland will once again lead Hearts out at Tynecastle Park on Saturday when season 2025/26 begins with the Premier Sports Cup group phase. It is an opportunity he feared might not come again after allowing his previous contract to expire in June. “It was strange. All season, you have chats about this and that,” said Shankland. “To think I'd played my last game and scored my last goal at Tynecastle - I don't know if I was alright with that, you know what I mean?

“I didn’t know if I'd miss that opportunity. Now that I've made the decision, I'm happy again, I'm looking forward to it. It's a great place to play. I've had loads of good memories where I've been here as well, so hopefully we can go and make a few more.”

Recent years have seen Hearts involved in European competition, thus avoiding Premier Sports Cup groups. Now they face an early competitive start which, if harnessed correctly, can provide momentum for the Premiership kick-off next month. “It can give you a really good start to the season. It can get you a head start on the goals as well so hopefully we can fire,” said Shankland.

“It will be good for us. It's just good to get back into competitive football as soon as possible. It helped for Aberdeen last year, with the run they went on to start the season. I think, especially, with many new faces as we've got, it'll be good to get some competitive games under our belts and then we're ready to go and start the league.”