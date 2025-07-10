Man Utd legends in charge as midfielder looks for a new team

Jorge Grant has followed his Hearts exit with a trial at English League Two side Salford City as he looks to secure a new club for this season. Salford are owned by a consortium led by Manchester United legends David Beckham and Gary Neville, and manager Karl Robinson welcomed Grant this week.

The 30-year-old midfielder featured in a 2-2 friendly draw against FC United of Manchester at Broadhurst Park on Tuesday evening. He has interest from other clubs in the English Football League and it remains to be seen whether Salford offer him a contract.

Grant was released by Hearts in May when his three-year deal expired and he returned to England to weigh up his future. He previously played for Nottingham Forest, Notts County, Luton Town, Mansfield Town, Lincoln City and Peterborough United - therefore possessing an abundance of experience in the EFL.

He joined Hearts in 2022 under then-manager Robbie Neilson and went on to make 110 appearances in maroon, scoring 10 goals. He experienced European football in Scotland and is now a free agent. City are keen to strengthen their midfield ahead of the 2025/26 campaign in League Two.

Hearts have brought in several new signings after releasing Grant along with winger Barrie McKay at the end of last season. Norwegian right-back Christian Borchgrevink, Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis, Irish midfielder Oisin McEntee, Portuguese forward Claudio Braga, Belgian striker Elton Kabangu and Scottish centre-back Stuart Findlay have all arrived.

More Hearts transfers as new men arrive in Edinburgh

Two more new faces are set to follow after Albanian winger Sabah Kerjota and Burkinabe forward Pierre Landry Kabore touched down in Edinburgh this week. They are going through the necessary immigration protocol in an effort to finalise moves to Tynecastle Park as soon as possible.

Kerjota’s £120,000 transfer from the Italian Serie C club US Sambenedettese is agreed and his registration with the Scottish Football Association should be processed first. He is a left-footed Albanian winger who favours the right flank. With 10 goals and 11 assists as Sambenedettese gained promotion from Italy’s regional leagues last season, the 23-year-old’s form attracted attention from Hearts.

Kabore is likely to take slightly longer. As an African arriving in the UK, he must go through a different immigration process. Tynecastle officials are paying a modest fee to bring the 24-year-old Burkina Faso internationalist to Scotland from the Estonian side JK Narva Trans, where he scored 12 goals in 15 league games. He is also a left-footed winger who plays on the right but scored many goals as a striker this season.

“There’s nothing we can say officially other than Kerjota might be the easier one to do and might be done quicker because of rules and regulations,” explained the Hearts head coach Derek McInnes earlier this week. “He has not had a pre-season so we are going to have to wait a bit for him to get up to speed and get work into him. Kabore is ready to play but can’t play yet - not available for Saturday [against Dunfermline] or Tuesday [against Hamilton] but possibly next Saturday [against Stirling Albion].”

