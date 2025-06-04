Hearts head abroad to play EFL club as they organise a pre-season training camp

Crawley match will be Derek McInnes’ first as he prepares for new SPFL season

Derek McInnes’ first match in charge of Hearts will be against English League Two side Crawley Town next month. The Edinburgh club will face Crawley during a week-long training camp in south-east Spain to prepare for the start of season 2025/26.

The friendly match will take place behind closed doors, giving McInnes his first look at players following his appointment as Hearts head coach last month. The 53-year-old is working on more new signings before the trip after Christian Borchgrevink, Alexandros Kyziridis, Elton Kabangu and Oisin McEntee all agreed deals to move to Tynecastle Park.

Hearts’ first competitive match of the new campaign takes place on 12 July at Tynecastle against Neil Lennon’s Dunfermline Athletic. That is the opening fixture in the Premier Sports Cup group stage, and McInnes is eager for his new-look side to be ready for business.

“Trips like these are a vital part of preparing properly for the season ahead,” he told the official Hearts website. “The benefits the players will get from intense training sessions in that kind of heat are clear, and that is crucial for us as we look to hit the ground running when the season starts.

“It’s also good for the players to spend time with each other. We’ve got some new faces, mine included, so for everyone to be in the one place and around each other for a whole week will be great for building relationships.”

The warm-weather training will be intense for Hearts’ first-team squad, with a week of double and triple sessions planned on top of gym work. Temperatures are expected to be touching 30 degrees by early July and the heat will place extra demands on players.

New Hearts signings for season 2025/26

New recruits Borchgrevink, Kyziridis and McEntee will report to Riccarton with the rest of the squad on 20 June when Hearts’ pre-season programme begins. Initial body testing and fitness work will take place at the club’s training base on the outskirts of Edinburgh. Preparations will then step up once they land in Spain.

McInnes has made clear that he will demand the highest standards from everyone at Hearts. Speaking last week, he outlined his feelings. “I don't want to come in here and shout from the hip: ‘We're going to do this and we're going to do that.’ I just think we've got to work confidently, quietly, under the radar,” he stressed.

“We don't need to drum things up, the fans are there. They're just waiting for it. They're just waiting for something to happen, really. We just need to get their trust and I need to earn that trust. The players need to earn that. They need to know that when they turn that every week, they've got a team who are going to compete.

“We want to be brilliant every week. The Scottish league doesn't always allow that. When you're working with players, you've got to accept as a manager, you know your players aren't going to be tip-top every weekend. What they can be is committed and driven, motivated. That's the only way I work with players who are that. I'll not accept bad practice. I'll not accept lazy days. The fans need to know that when they've got a team there that represents them well. It's my intention to give them that team.”

