New contract for Hearts man as he faces a critical season

Harry Stone has committed his future to the Edinburgh club

Hearts goalkeeper Harry Stone has signed a 12-month contract extension as he continues to strive for a first-team breakthrough. Following loan spells at Albion Rovers, Stirling Albion, Spartans, Partick Thistle, Queen of the South and Ayr United, the 23-year-old is facing a critical year in an effort to establish himself in the senior squad at Tynecastle Park.

Stone is a graduate of the Riccarton youth academy who played 24 times for Ayr last season, taking part in the Premiership promotion play-offs. He was also a regular at Queen of the South the year before and has agreed to commit to Hearts for another year under new head coach Derek McInnes.

However, Stone faces stern competition for first-team game time and may find himself looking at another loan if he cannot play regularly in Gorgie. Craig Gordon is Hearts’ established No.1 and recently signed a new contract. Zander Clark, a Scotland internationalist, is back-up goalkeeper and Ryan Fulton is third choice. Stone will attempt to impress McInnes during pre-season in the hope of finally securing a senior squad place.

Hearts announced his new deal with the following statement today: “The club is pleased to announce that goalkeeper Harry Stone has signed a one-year contract extension with the club, subject to SFA approval.

“As well as his time between the sticks for the Hearts B Team, Stone has enjoyed loan spells throughout the SPFL with Albion Rovers, Stirling Albion, The Spartans, Partick Thistle, Queen of the South and now Ayr United. The 23-year-old has gradually risen up the leagues during his plethora of loan moves, gaining valuable experience from the Lowland League to being involved in a Championship promotion push with Ayr United last season.

“The Scotland youth internationalist made 24 appearances while at Somerset Park last season to back up the 27 matches he played while at Queen of the South the season prior. Stone has now signed up for a further 12 months in Gorgie as he looks to continue his development in maroon.”

New contract for Gordon as Scotland man aims to keep playing

Gordon signed a 12-month extension last month to continue his career beyond his 43rd birthday. The Scotland internationalist believes he can remain first-choice keeper under McInnes. “It’s a huge honour to continue playing with this great club," Gordon told the Edinburgh club’s official website. “Ever since I walked in the door of the old main stand in 1999 it’s all I have wanted to do. I feel fortunate to still have the opportunity to do that for another year.

“I took my time to come to this decision, I wanted to make sure it was right. I’m looking forward to the new season, determined to make it better than the last. To be part of the new era under Derek McInnes and the new management team, I’m ready to do all I can to help get this team back to where we want to be. Another season, another chance to achieve. I’m looking forward to it.”

