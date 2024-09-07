Hearts' Kenneth Vargas, Lawrence Shankland, and Cammy Devlin | SNS Group

Hearts are in the midst of a poor run of form.

A Hearts hero reckons two questions need asked over the club’s recent slump in form.

The Tynecastle club have been enduring some scrutiny during the international break after a 1-0 defeat to Dundee United last weekend. They are still without a win in the Premiership this season with Celtic away from home coming next, are out of the Premier Sports Cup and suffered Europa League play-off defeat to Viktoria Plzen.

Ryan McGowan has ran the rule over their plight and reckons some performances this season just haven’t been up to the standard required. He reckons it’s the attacking front where questions need to be asked, and there are two queries in particular the Livingston defender feels must be aired.

When asked if he thought the manager was under pressure, the 2012 Scottish Cup winner replied on PLZ: “Yes and no. The performances haven’t been good enough after the Rangers game. I think their recruitment has been relatively good but I feel injuries and not playing players where he probably believes they should be playing is causing himself a lot of problems.

“As much as it is a performance business, I think some of the performances haven’t been there. You can lose the odd game but the biggest thing for Hearts fans is the manner in which they are losing games. They aren’t creating a lot, they are so reliant on Shankland and he’s not getting the opportunities he had last year. I think they’re at a real loss at the moment.”

He added: “They have to come up with a formula that gets Shankland in the box. I think a lot of the time last year they got away with Shankland dropping into that 10 role, even the season before that when they had Josh Ginnelly to stretch the game.

“They don’t have those types of players anymore so they need to come up with a different style. The biggest question should be on not the style of play as such, but why they are they not creating chances, what is going on at the training ground in terms of what are they doing to win games of football.”