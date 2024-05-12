A legend of the 2012 cup-winning team is on the move.

The star featured in the 2012 Scottish Cup final win for Hearts over Hibs.

A member of the 2012 Hearts Scottish Cup-winning team has left his current club.

Jamie MacDonald started the triumphant 5-1 win over Hibs, which was the highlight of his seven-year senior career at Tynecastle. After two loans at Queen of the South, the goalkeeper worked his way into becoming a regular between the sticks and fan favourite.

He took a pay-cut to help with the club’s fight against administration before leaving in 2014. He has since played for Falkirk, Kilmarnock, Alloa, Raith Rovers and most recently Morton, who have announced he is to be released with his contract expiring.

Now 38, the veteran made appearances this season for Dougie Imrie’s side. The Ton boss said: “Firstly, my thanks go to every player that represented the club last season. It was a challenging campaign with injuries and dips in form during those periods, but our remarkable 16 game unbeaten run was fantastic and a testament to those players involved.

“Obviously this summer there is a big turnaround in players which brings its own challenges, but we need to freshen the squad up to improve and develop for next year.

“I pay tribute to those departing and thank them for their service to the club. Some have been here for large periods of their careers and others for less so, but each is equally as important in the memories they have made at Cappielow.