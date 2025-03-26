He is one of the heroes from 2012 and has now entered a club who are in a relegation fight

A hero of the 2012 Scottish Cup winning team at Hearts has returned to football in the lower leagues.

It’s been a desperate season for West of Scotland Football League Premier Division club Gartcairn. After winning the First Division title last season, manager Mick Dunlop and assistant Paddy Boyle quit the Airdrie-based club who are stuck in a relegation fight, now sitting bottom of the table.

They are 16th, trailing Darvel above them by a couple points but having played the most games of any club in the division. After time as a player at clubs like Falkirk and Partick Thistle, plus management experience in the lower leagues, Ryan McStay has been named as part of their new managerial team.

Hearts cup hero takes new role

Joining him as part of that will be Darren Barr, who was at the Bairns around the same time as McStay. He left Falkirk for Hearts in 2010, staying for three years and famously scoring one of the goals during 2012’s famous 5-1 Scottish Cup final win against Hibs. He has since been assistant at clubs like Annan Athletic following the end of his playing days.

A Gartcairn statement reads: “Gartcairn FC are delighted to welcome our new managerial team of Ryan McStay and Darren Barr. Both Darren and Ryan were successful in a very strong interview process with several very good applicants for our managerial role.

“They will take over the team immediatly as we prepare for the 6 cup finals to come starting away at Largs FC as we battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League. We thank all applicants for their interest in this role and wish them all the very best for the future.”

Club embroiled in woe

Gartcairn, in their confirmation of Dunlop’s departure, made clear just how challenging the season had been. It reads: "Gartcairn have regretfully accepted the resignation of our Manager Michael Dunlop and his assistant Paddy Boyle. Both have been magnificent in the 3 years in charge in which they won the First Division and raised the standards and the profile of the club.

"Their guidance over the last 3 years has been exceptional and the club are in a far better place from when they joined. This season has been like no other. The deduction of 15 points has completely changed our path in our 10th season as a semi pro club which has meant so many other obstacles to overcome.

"We thank Michael and Paddy for their dedication and hard work and wish them all the very best for the future.”