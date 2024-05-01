Former Hearts defender Christophe Berra

He’s earning his coaching stripes - and Christophe Berra hopes to one display what’s learned in Scotland.

The former Hearts defender is currently interim head coach at Huntsville City FC until the end of the MLS Next Pro season. He has previously had experience in the coaching realm with Livingston, Falkirk and Scotland U21s before taking on an American adventure.

He did arrive as a coach but Jack Collison’s departure as head coach threw him into the dugout earlier than expected. A feeder side for MLS side Nashville, the goal of developing talent ranks just as important as victory, with Berra keen to relish the experience he’s getting.

The former Hearts captain told the Edinburgh Evening News: "The first couple of days, hectic, just to get into a way of working and consistent schedule. I have put a lot of responsibility on my backroom staff. They are here for a reason, they are good at their jobs.

“That is the kind of way I'd like to work. It's a team game and they bring something to the squad. We work together in what our principles are. One thing I did say when I came in was that it's an open environment.

“Not just my backroom, players as well, everybody is allowed an opinion. I make the final decision but I am of the mindset we all have an input.

"I have always wanted to be a manager at some point, albeit this is sooner than I expected. When you get thrown into these situations it's sink or swim. I have known people in the past who have got a job and they have tried to do everything, so that is why I have trusted in my staff to do certain things.

“I control a lot of it but I allow them to use their initiative. I can't do everything and it makes my job easier, and I can focus on other things. It's going to be great experience. I am going to make mistakes so it's how you learn from it. We have a young squad.

“We're technically Nashville's B team but we are located in a different state, have our own set of fans with about 4,000 at home games, it could be its own club in its own right. With regards to Nashville, it's a development team. Winning is part of development but we are developing individuals to hopefully go and perform for Nashville one day and make a career in football.”

Having only played in England or in Scotland, moving to America was a big jump for Berra. Part of the reason for the major move was a lack of opportunity closer to home, even if it was a disappointment to leave the national team youth set-up.

Berra explained: "There wasn't many opportunities back in Scotland. Especially at the full-time level, it's difficult. I could have stayed at home and helped with Falkirk here and there, still be assistant coach with Scotland U21s as they were really good.

“Loved that job and gutted I can't do it because of distance but I made a lot of friends there. I am at the part of my career as a coach, manager, that I need to keep learning and developing.

“If that's at Huntsville for a season and come home, being here for longer, I don't know. Whatever the outcome is, developing as a person and coach is the only way I will improve myself and get better.”

Steven Naismith was appointed Hearts head coach after an interim stint, while Scott Brown has been handed his first Scottish football dugout chance at Ayr United. There’s an old guard still present in the game but Berra hopes more young coaches can land Scottish chances.

He added: "I am always on the lookout for Scottish football, that is my home country and I will come back at some point. Edinburgh is a lovely place and so many fond memories there. It was where I was born and bred. Of course I'd love to be good enough to do that (manage in the SPFL).

“All I can do is what I am doing just now, believe in what I am doing. Again, I will make mistakes but I am level-headed. It's biding your time as well at tomes and somebody has to take a chance on you, like Hearts took a chance on Steven Naismith. There's a lot of older people in the league as well doing a great job.

“But there's also a lot of young crop coming through and you sometimes need to earn your right to have that opportunity and somebody take a chance on you. Seeing managers like Scott Brown at Ayr United, who are trying to build a career.