He made another Scottish Cup memory this weekend - with thoughts of 2012 at Hearts close to mind.

A Hearts hero couldn’t help but roll back the years after scoring in the Scottish Cup again.

Ryan McGowan netted one of the five famous goals on the day Hearts beat Hibs 5-1 in the 2012 final. Almost 13 years on from that, he netted another goal in the competition as Livingston beat Cove Rangers 3-0 to progress to the quarter-final stage.

They join Hibs, St Johnstone, Celtic, Aberdeen, Rangers or Queen’s Park, Dundee and either of Hearts or St Mirren in the next phase. Speaking with the BBC, McGowan recounted that famous day in maroon after scoring for the Lions.

He said: “It was a tricky game for us. I don’t score many so it was good to score early and settle us down a bit. I look forward to the draw on Monday night. A lot of credit to Cove, they made it difficult for us to play. I think one of my last goals was the cup final!

“It’s a big competition and we are looking forward to hopefully getting a good draw then we are a game from the semi-final. It’s something for the club to be excited about. The way we have been playing this season, we’ll fancy our chances against any of the teams at home.”

Livingston manager David Martindale commented: “Three goals and a clean sheet - I think that's a wee bit harsh on Cove who had a couple of chances themselves. I think we deserve to be in the next round but 3-0 maybe flatters us.

"We've had a difficult eight days but I thought the lads showed great energy levels and intensity. I've given the boys Monday off; they they deserve it."

The result meant elimination for Paul Hartley, Cove Rangers manager and member of the 2006 Scottish Cup-winning side at Hearts. He added: “We had some excellent chances but just weren't clinical enough at the top end of the pitch.

"Overall, I'm pleased with the players, we had a go and we really went for it. I'm disappointed to be out the cup but not disappointed by how we played. We have to move onto the league now as we've got 14 games to try and do something."