Here are all the details you need to know as Hearts head to St Mirren in the Scottish Cup.

Hearts will have to overcome Premiership rivals St Mirren to take a step closer to claiming silverware when the two sides meet on Monday night.

Neil Critchley’s side will travel to the SMiSA Stadium in good form after losing just one of their last ten games in all competitions and they will be confident they can claim a place in the quarter-final draw by landing a second win of the campaign against their hosts.

The two sides have already met on two occasions this season as that 4-0 home win against the Buddies in October helped Hearts claim revenge for a 2-1 defeat they suffered at the hands of Stephen Robinson’s men just under a month earlier.

An intriguing clash lies in wait as Hearts look to join the likes of Celtic, Dundee and Edinburgh rivals Hibs in the draw for the last eight of the competition they last won in 2012. Here is everything you need to know ahead of Monday’s last-16 tie in Paisley.

What is the latest team news ahead of St Mirren v Hearts?

Neil Critchley has already opened up on the ‘lengthy’ absence facing Aidan Denholm after he underwent surgery on an injury picked up during a loan spell at Ross County and Craig Halkett will also miss out as he is weeks away from a comeback from a hamstring injury. Stephen Kingsley also remains unavailable but Jorge Grant and Calum Nieuwenhof are both in contention after training this week. Conor McMenamin will miss out for the hosts but former Hibs man Alex Gogic is hoping to get back into contention.

Is St Mirren v Hearts being shown live on television?

Yes, the match is being shown live and can be viewed for free on BBC Scotland, via the BBC iPlayer and via the BBC Sport app. Coverage gets underway at 7.30pm on Monday night, quarter of an hour before kick-off at the SMiSA Stadium.

