St Mirren v Hearts early team news as six set to miss Scottish Cup tie

Hearts will take a break from their push towards the Premiership’s European places when they turn their focus towards their Scottish Cup campaign on Monday night.

Neil Critchley’s side have lost just one of their last eleven games in all competitions and are brimming with confidence with as they prepare to travel to Premiership rivals St Mirren. The two sides have already met on two occasions this season and have claimed one win apiece after Hearts avenged a 2-1 away defeat in September with a 4-0 home win just under a month later.

With a place in Monday night’s quarter-final draw on offer for the winners of the tie, there will be plenty of intrigue surrounding the team selection on both sides. Both Neil Critchley and Buddies counterpart Stephen Robinson have delivered fitness updates on a number of key players who are set to miss out when their sides go head-to-head for a place in the last eight.

1 . OUT: Alex Gogic - St Mirren Gogic is rapidly closing in on a return to full fitness but Robinson has already confirmed he not be in contention until later next week after taking some part in training this week. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . OUT: Conor McMenamin (St Mirren) The Northern Irish winger is still on the sidelines after suffering a calf injury in a win against St Johnstone in December. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . OUT: Stephen Kingsley (Hearts) A hamstring tear will keep the defender sidelined for the foreseeable future. | SNS Photo Sales