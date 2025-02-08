St Mirren v Hearts early team news as six set to miss Scottish Cup tie

By Mark Carruthers
Published 8th Feb 2025, 12:00 BST

The latest injury updates ahead of the Scottish Cup fifth round tie between St Mirren and Hearts.

Hearts will take a break from their push towards the Premiership’s European places when they turn their focus towards their Scottish Cup campaign on Monday night.

Neil Critchley’s side have lost just one of their last eleven games in all competitions and are brimming with confidence with as they prepare to travel to Premiership rivals St Mirren. The two sides have already met on two occasions this season and have claimed one win apiece after Hearts avenged a 2-1 away defeat in September with a 4-0 home win just under a month later.

With a place in Monday night’s quarter-final draw on offer for the winners of the tie, there will be plenty of intrigue surrounding the team selection on both sides. Both Neil Critchley and Buddies counterpart Stephen Robinson have delivered fitness updates on a number of key players who are set to miss out when their sides go head-to-head for a place in the last eight.

Gogic is rapidly closing in on a return to full fitness but Robinson has already confirmed he not be in contention until later next week after taking some part in training this week.

1. OUT: Alex Gogic - St Mirren

Gogic is rapidly closing in on a return to full fitness but Robinson has already confirmed he not be in contention until later next week after taking some part in training this week. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
The Northern Irish winger is still on the sidelines after suffering a calf injury in a win against St Johnstone in December.

2. OUT: Conor McMenamin (St Mirren)

The Northern Irish winger is still on the sidelines after suffering a calf injury in a win against St Johnstone in December. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
A hamstring tear will keep the defender sidelined for the foreseeable future.

3. OUT: Stephen Kingsley (Hearts)

A hamstring tear will keep the defender sidelined for the foreseeable future. | SNS

Photo Sales
Kent is still working back to fitness after a quad muscle injury.

4. OUT: Frankie Kent (Hearts)

Kent is still working back to fitness after a quad muscle injury. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Neil CritchleyTeam newsScottish CupSt Mirren
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice