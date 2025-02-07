When could Hibs and Hearts discover their potential quarter-final opponents?

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts and Hibs will hope to seal their place in the Scottish Cup quarter-final draw by coming through awkward fifth round ties this weekend.

Hibs will get the last-16 action underway when they visit an Ayr United side managed by former Easter Road favourite Scott Brown on Friday night and David Gray’s men will face a trial by television as the tie is being shown live on BBC. The same can be said of Hearts, who will round off the fifth round action with a trip to Premiership rivals St Mirren and will hope their recent form can continue with a win against the Buddies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With this weekend’s ties coming to a close after that Monday night clash, all eyes will turn towards the quarter-final draw - and here is everything you need to know before the velvet bag comes out once again.

When did Hearts and Hibs last reach the Scottish Cup quarter-final?

Both sides were actually in last season’s quarter-final draw - but only one progressed beyond the last eight of the competition. Hibs saw off Inverness Caledonian Thistle to claim a place in the quarter-final - but that is where their run ended with a 2-0 home defeat against Rangers. A 4-1 win at Airdrieonians helped Hearts into the quarter-final and they ventured into the semi-final with a 1-0 away win against Greenock Morton. However, their hopes of a final appearance were ended by a 2-0 defeat against Rangers.

Who will be in the Scottish Cup quarter-final draw?

There are some intriguing fifth round ties taking place over the weekend and they get underway with Hibs’ visit to Ayr United on Friday night. The other ties are Celtic vs Raith Rovers, St Mirren vs Hearts, Rangers vs Queen's Park, Livingston vs Cove Rangers, Aberdeen vs Dunfermline, St Johnstone vs Hamilton, Dundee vs Airdrie. The winners of those ties will be in the velvet bag for the quarter-final draw.

When will the Scottish Cup quarter-final ties take place?

The quarter-final ties will take place on the weekend of March 8 - although the actual dates of each last eight clash will not be announced until the TV picks are decided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is the Scottish Cup quarter-final draw?

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup will take place on Monday, February 10 and will be held immediately after the fifth round tie between St Mirren and Hearts. That means the draw will be shown after 9.45pm - although the draw could be delayed if the tie goes to extra-time and penalties.