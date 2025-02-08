A Hearts injury update has been provided on a pair of players.

Neil Critchley has provided an update on a Hearts pair currently injured.

Craig Halkett picked up a hamstring blow after only 11 minutes in the recent win over Kilmarnock and he’ll need weeks of recovery to get back in action. Aidan Denholm meanwhile had his loan cut at Ross County after picking up an injury of his own, which has now been operated upon.

Head coach Critchley has provided an update on the pair and the squad at large ahead of Monday’s Scottish Cup last 16 tie vs St Mirren. He said: “Aiden's had surgery, so that's going to be a lengthy period of time, a bit like Kingsley’s one. Halk's will be shorter than that, but will be weeks, not days.

“Jorge Grant trained Wednesday, he was fine, he's no problem. Calem Nieuwenhof was on the bench at the weekend, he's good to go. Calum's part of the squad, no issues, he's there.”

Hearts last lifted the Scottish Cup in 2012 and few know the joy that silverware glory can bring to the club than Jambos hero and diehard Gary Locke. Critchley has had a chat with the head coach about the glory days at Tynecastle. He added: “It's important, the history and the tradition of football clubs is vitally important and me being aware of it is important.

“It just helps to get you connected with the football club and see what it means to everyone. Lockie's such an infectious person, he's been brilliant for me. It's been an enjoyable period of my life, my coaching journey, but it's only a short period and I obviously want that to carry on for a longer period.

“Speaking to Lockie and seeing his passion for this football club, there's no one who is more desperate than him for this football club to be successful. What I would say is, like a lot of the people up here, Lockie's selfless. He wants the best for this football club, it's not about him. That's rare in football. A lot of people, it's about them and their own careers and them as people.

“It's not with Lockie, he just has a genuine love of Hearts and wanting this club to be the best it can be and be as successful as it can. I love that about him and I love that about the people here, because I fit in well to that, I think.”