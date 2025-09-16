The former Hearts, Everton and Scotland man’s exit was officially announced last week

A Hearts Scottish Cup winner has sent his verdict after leaving Tony Bloom’s Brighton - as the former Everton and Scotland man admitted the time was right.

It was announced last week that David Weir had left his role with the Premier League club. A member of Hearts’ 1998 Scottish Cup winning side, the former Jambo initially joined Brighton as a pathway development manager in 2018 and was promoted to assistant technical director, before becoming the leading man after Dan Ashworth’s exit three years ago.

Weir enjoyed a lengthy playing career, playing for Everton over eight years after time at Hearts ended and he was one of the former players on the pitch as the Merseyside outfit bid farewell to Goodison Park last term. He is also part of the Rangers hall of fame and was capped several times by Scotland, starting his career at Falkirk. He’s coached at Sheffield United, Brentford and Rangers since retiring, with Weir now looking to his next challenge.

David Weir on leaving Brighton

He said: “It is the right time for me to leave, but I will reflect on an incredible period with the club, and I am really proud of what we have achieved — especially introducing some special players to the Premier League and our European adventure.

“I had an excellent mentor in Dan Ashworth before stepping into the role, and I’ve also had the privilege of working with three exceptional men’s head coaches in Graham Potter, Roberto De Zerbi and Fabian Hurzeler. It has been a pleasure working with our women’s first-team head coaches, most recently Dario Vidosic. The club has an incredible amount of talent across both the men’s and women’s squads, while the academy works so hard to develop future talent which will serve the club well.

“I’d like to thank the coaches, players and the staff for their help and support throughout my time at Brighton & Hove Albion, they have all worked so hard to help the club progress. I’ll always be grateful to Tony, Paul and the board for giving me the opportunity at Brighton, and I would like to wish everyone well for the future.”

What changes has Tony Bloom made at Brighton?

Bloom said last week of the former Hearts and Everton defender: “David has served our club very well but we now wish to refresh our technical area with new leadership and direction. I’d like to thank David for everything he has done for us, and to wish him well for the future”.

Chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber said, “I have greatly enjoyed working with David over the past eight years and have appreciated his support and hard work throughout this period. I wish David all the best going forward.”

It comes amid a period of change behind the scenes at Brighton. After Weir’s exit, Jaso Ayto has arrived as sporting director, having previously worked as assistant sporting director with Arsenal. Mike Cave is promoted to technical director after working as Brighton’s academy director previously.