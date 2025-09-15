Hearts and Hibs matches were not free from controversy in the Premiership over the weekend.

Refereeing controversy was not far away from either of Hearts and Hibs this weekend in the Premiership.

It was a fantastic weekend for Derek McInnes’ Jambos, who won 2-0 at Rangers. It did not go without punishment though with Lawrence Shankland’s hand connecting with the ball in the build-up to the opener, a disallowed leveller and then Harry Milne won a penalty to pile pressure on Rangers head coach Russell Martin.

After learning from the SFA that they should have had a penalty against St Mirren, debate has sprung from a VAR-assisted penalty Hibs were awarded in their 3-3 draw with Dundee United. Kieron Bowie’s shot hit the hand of Vicko Sevelj and a red card was dished out alongside a decisive penalty that Jamie McGrath netted to hand Hibs a point. Here’s how former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher looked over the decisions with ex-striker Jay Bothroyd as the five calls were handed the Ref Watch treatment.

Shankland handball prior to first Hearts goal

Gallagher: “I think Rangers have more than their share of bad luck in this game, to be honest. I think that's handball. It's not seen by the referee. You know, the referee's there. Of course, the worst thing happened, didn't it? They scored. That's why it's the consequence rather than the decision.”

Bothroyd: “I can't understand how he hasn't seen that .He's like what, seven yards, eight yards maybe? And it's glaring to see, like, his body is facing it. I mean, it was a great finish, by the way, but I don't understand how the referees don't see that.

Rangers no goal for foul on Alexander Schwolow

Gallagher: “I think on-field decisions is carrying the weight. But I thought, extremely lucky to get a foul for that. We see in the Premier League a few times this season, we've seen goalkeepers being challenged. And we've liked it, haven't we? We've liked the fact that as long as they're not clattered into.”

Bothroyd: “I think the keeper's just got to be stronger. He's allowed to jump and use his arms. So, really, he can go higher than players that are using their head. He needs to come out, be aggressive, and try and punch that. He has to be stronger. You can't... it's just a poor decision. I think that should have been the goal and that could get the manager sacked. If you go down, there us half a chance that you're going to get a decision. He didn't even go down there and he got a decision. So I just think goalkeepers are a part of play, and they have to be stronger. They're protected way too much. But I was a forward, so I'm going to say that.”

Hearts penalty

Gallagher: “Tough call, I think. I'm in two minds about this because this angle you can't tell whether he's clipped him or not. Referee gives a penalty. From the other angle, is there contact? Is there enough contact? I don't know. But the referee gave it on field.”

Bothroyd: “Was there contact there? It didn't look like there was contact there to me. He's put his foot down. He's reached out again, and I think that's cute play from the forward. To me, it doesn't look like there's contact and if there is, it is the slightest bit of contact. He's stumbled over the ball but again, it's cute play. When you look at this here, he's running into the box, he's committing defenders. From that angle, like you said, Dermot, he can't see it.”

Hibs penalty decision and red card for Dundee United’s Vicko Sevelj

Gallagher: “I owe the referee and the VAR a massive apology. I hold my hands up. I watched this Saturday, and I'm like, what has he seen? What has he given? But if you watch, you see the player actually puts his arm out. The goalkeeper's not there. He puts his arm out. He stops it going in the net. So he's guilty of stopping a goal, which is a red card offence.

Bothroyd: “You say he's put his arm out. To me... I know what you're saying and the fact that, listen, obviously a goal has been stopped, right? I don't understand the terminology of put his arm out.

“To me, putting your arm out means I'm intentionally doing that. That's me putting my arm out. In the game, when the ball is going around sometimes people even close their eyes and you're just expecting the ball to hit you in the face. Like, his arm is there. I think the fact that he's stopped a goal, then yes, it's a penalty. But as we see it go on, and we're going to see now, is that he shouldn't get a red card for that.”