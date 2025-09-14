Embattled Light Blues in crisis - but David Gray’s men must solve defensive issues exposed by United

Jamie McGrath already has one Ibrox career highlight to his name with Aberdeen. As he embraces a more recent sort of Rangers rivalry as a key member of this Hibs team, he obviously hopes to add to his personal vault of special memories in Govan.

Yet the Irishman has been around Scottish football long enough to understand a few ground rules about any team challenging the Old Firm, in any competition, in any circumstances. Nothing can be taken for granted.

Reminding the more gung-ho punters and pundits that Rangers had just spent £20 million – net – in the summer transfer window, McGrath believes the Light Blues’ horrific run of form under new gaffer Russell Martin has to end sometime. And, after shipping three goals in last night’s dramatic home draw with Dundee United, the attacking midfielder acknowledges that David Gray’s men have some work to do before they can start plotting a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final win at Ibrox.

McGrath, who scored Aberdeen’s second in a 3-1 win over Rangers in Glasgow just under two years ago, admitted: “It's always one of the games you look forward to every year. Obviously it's a big away day. It's a big stadium and you like playing in them games. Hopefully we can bring our A game and make it a good match.”

Comparing and contrasting the enmity between the Dons and the Rangers and the rivalry that has come to epitomise Hibs games with the Glasgow giants, McGrath said he can definitely understand the depth of feeling among both the Easter Road faithful and their counterparts in Govan, explaining: “Of course. It's two big clubs going at it.

“I've been fortunate to win there before, so I know what it means to the fans going there. Tucked away in the corner.

“It's obviously a great feeling. I’ve been lucky enough to score there as well.

“It was one of the highlights that I've had so far. Hopefully we can re-enact that next week. It's going to be a very tough game, like I said.

“They've been on a poor run, but it has to come to an end at some stage. Hopefully it's not against us. Like I said, we have to address issues in our game. Hopefully we can have a good week's training and come up with a plan to go there next week.

“I'll be hoping to bring our A game, like I said. We have to address today and improve for next week.”

Impressed with Hibs from afar last season, McGrath had already signed a pre-contract when Gray’s men went to Ibrox and won on league business back in April. All part of a ridiculous run that also saw them beat Celtic at Easter Road.

“I think the last four or five months of the season, no matter who came their way, these lads seemed to be beating them,” he said, adding: “Of course, the boys know how to win big games.

“I'm really looking forward to going there next week. It's going to be very, very tough. But we'll have a game plan, hopefully, and give ourselves the best chance going in.”

Rangers currently sit tenth in the Scottish Premiership, having picked up just four points from five games. Yesterday’s home loss to Hearts saw embattled gaffer Martin forced to answer more difficult questions about how much backing he should expect from the Ibrox board.

McGrath, asked how much the current Rangers crisis will play into Hibernian’s plans, insisted: “You don't look at that. They're a very good team. They've spent millions and they've quality right throughout the team.

“It's going to be a very entertaining game, I hope. Hopefully we can defend a bit better and give ourselves a good chance going there. It's going to be a tricky game, no doubt.”

Six-goal thriller leaves Hibs with concerns

Reflecting on the madcap affair that saw United and Hibs share six goals and no end of arguments, McGrath said: “It was probably a really entertaining game for the neutrals, but we want to be winning our home games. Obviously we're disappointed not to do that.”

Revealing that Kieron Bowie had been convinced he should have been awarded a second penalty for a late grab at his jersey, McGrath added: “I didn't see it back. From where I was, it looked like a pen. Kieron Bowie was convinced it was a pen as well. He's always going to say that.

“We've had a few penalty decisions not really gone in our favour over the last few weeks. I know we got one today. I didn't see the one we got today. I presume it was a pen if they gave it. Another night we get that and we might win the game 4-3.

“There was a lot of positives from an attacking front. We created a lot of chances. We probably should have scored a few more, but obviously as a team we have to defend better.

“We can't be giving teams a head start or conceding sloppy goals. We're just looking forward now to the next game. It's a big one and hopefully we can get the win.”