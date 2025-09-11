Rocky Bushiri AFCON absence and busy schedule underline demands on squad

Rocky Bushiri could be gone for a MONTH at the Africa Cup of Nations kicking off just before Christmas in Morocco, remember. So that explains at least some of the thinking behind Hibs stockpiling central defenders in the summer transfer window, with Zach Mitchell’s delayed arrival just after Deadline Day officially giving David Gray five competing for a maximum of three positions.

Elsewhere in the first-team dressing room at East Mains, there’s a certain heft to the depth now available in key areas. Meaning the battle for game time across the board is only likely to intensify; if competition is the best coach in the game, Hibs training should be absolutely off the charts in the season ahead.

And, although the large group of players returning from international duty over the coming days will bolster numbers, there’s no doubt that Gray will need bodies aplenty over the coming weeks and months. Because, after Saturday evening’s late kick-off against Dundee United at Easter Road, things get a little bit hectic.

Starting with Saturday week’s Premier Sports Cup last-16 meeting with Rangers at Ibrox, Hibs face three very different tests in the space of a week. After Govan on the 20th they head to Falkirk on Tuesday, September 23 for a Scottish Premiership contest postponed during the Edinburgh club’s crack at qualifying for the UEFA Conference League.

Then it’s off to Celtic Park on the Saturday, as Hibs take on the reigning champions – and champions elect, according to most – in officially the toughest fixture on the card. Oh and, just before the next international break interrupts normal service again, they’ve got Hearts at Tynecastle.

Even without the added strain of European league phase football, then, Hibs will have to cope with a demanding run of games. And Gray will now have options. With the exception of goalkeeper, a unique position where chopping and changing isn’t exactly encouraged, let’s examine the key battlegrounds.

Scotland starter Hanley bolsters centre-half ranks

When Grant Hanley signed as a free agent and Marvin Ekpiteta was allowed to move onto MK Dons, it looked as if Hibs were operating on a one-in, one-out policy in an area of the team already boasting decent strength in depth. But, of course, Lewis Miller – a wingback who had played on the right of the back three to good effect – was also sold to Blackburn early in the window.

The addition of 6’2” centre-half Mitchell on loan from Charlton, with the youngster having impressed despite being part of a St Johnstone team relegated from the top flight last season, gives Gray numbers. Even if the Democratic Republic of Congo go far in the AFCON Finals, which run from December 21 to January 18, meaning Bushiri – a key figure for his country as well as his club – will be out of action.

Hanley, Warren O’Hora, Jack Iredale and Mitchell will compete for three spots. And Jordan Obita, more comfortable as a left back or wingback, hasn’t looked terribly out of place when starting on the left of a back three.

Central midfield well stocked - with Barlaser a Deadline Day arrival

The arrival of Daniel Barlaser gives Hibs another versatile all-rounder in the centre of the park, with the former Newcastle United prospect – signed on a season-long loan from Middlesbrough – arriving with a reputation for being good at reading the game and more than useful on the ball. Where does he fit into the depth chart?

Well, Dylan Levitt and Josh Mulligan have been pretty much stick-ons as the starting partnership in the middle, although Miguel Chaiwa is becoming impossible to ignore. Alasana Manneh has struggled with fitness and form, while club captain Joe Newell is slowly working his way back from surgery.

Who starts at No. 10?

Hibs don’t always play an out-and-out 10, of course. But Gray does like an attacking midfielder capable of getting forward to join the front two in attack – as long as they do their defensive duties.

Jamie McGrath has been a brilliant signing. The former Aberdeen playmaker is probably, when fit, first choice for this role. But he’s got Josh Campbell, Junior Hoilett and a fit-again Rudi Molotnikov competing for minutes – the fact that all four are versatile enough to play in multiple positions is another bonus for Gray.

Wide men lining up

On the left, it’s a straight battle between Nicky Cadden and Jordan Obita. Right wingback is slightly more complicated, with Chris Cadden first-choice starter. Behind him, Kanayo Megwa remains a useful squad member – but might Josh Mulligan be a better option there, given the comparative strength in central midfield?

Kieron Bowie and Martin Boyle locked in

Up top, it would be very difficult to break up the partnership between Kieron Bowie and Martin Boyle. They look like a natural strike pair – and are producing at the moment.

Thibault Klijde IS the club’s record signing, however. And he’s certainly impressed when given a fair run out. So there are options.

Naturally, not landing Lyndon Dykes on Deadline Day was a bit of a blow; Gray wanted someone of that type to complete his forward set. Don’t be surprised if Hibs make a free agent signing who conforms to similar criteria.

Where does all of this leave Elie Youan? We’ve asked that a few times over the past three years. He’s too good a player to just whither on the vine. But it’s going to be tough to get extended game time, if the three guys ahead of him in the pecking order maintain fitness and form.