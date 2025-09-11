The former Celtic and Tottenham boss is in the door at Nottingham Forest with some help arriving from ex-Hibs men.

Ange Postecoglou has hailed the arrival of a former Hibs duo at Nottingham Forest as an ex-Easter Road gaffer and Sheffield United man walks into the City Ground.

The former Celtic and Tottenham boss has named his coaching staff after being appointed boss at the Premier League side. Former Hibs manager Nick Montgomery and his assistant from his less than a year in charge at Easter Road, Sergio Raimundo, are two of the quartet following Postecoglou having worked with him at Tottenham.

Nottingham Forest have confirmed the news, after reporting that Postecoglou was keen to reunite with the former Hibs duo, with mention of Montgomery’s time at sides like Sheffield United but not of his Leith tenure. It reads: “Nottingham Forest can confirm that coaches Mile Jedinak, Nick Montgomery, Sergio Raimundo and Rob Burch have joined the club.

“Following the arrival of Ange Postecoglou as the Club’s new Head Coach, the quartet are taking up crucial roles within the coaching team. Montgomery and Raimundo are joining, both as an Assistant Coach, having held the same roles under Postecoglou at Tottenham. The former has a wealth of experience in English football, making over 350 appearances as a player for Sheffield United. As a Head Coach for the Central Coast Mariners, he won the A-League Men Championship in 2023.

“Raimundo worked with Montgomery and Postecoglou at Central Coast Mariners and Tottenham respectively. The 41-year-old possesses extensive international coaching experience from clubs in countries including Senegal, Brazil, Canada and Austria. As the new coaching staff arrive, everyone at the Club warmly welcomes Mile, Nick, Sergio and Rob to Nottingham Forest.”

Postecoglou said on bringing the likes of the former Hibs pair in: “I thought it was really important, particularly with the timing of the change. You know, when you're coming in, with three games into the season and you know that you've got probably two training sessions before your first encounter, which is going to happen.

Why former Hibs pair have joined Nottingham Forest

“So, yeah, having the guys who already know how I work and already kind of understand the environment I want set is going to help me just fast track a few things. They're good guys. You know, they were on a journey with me last year. We won the Europa League and they were equally as motivated, ambitious and hugely excited. I mean, when I spoke to all of them, they made some pretty quick decisions. We all had to make some pretty quick decisions.

“The one thing that hits you the most when you go into a new role is the responsibility. It’s a fantastic football club with great history and, even in recent times, it has done really well. You bear that responsibility, but I’m excited and I’m looking forward to it and I’m really happy to be here.

“This club has real ambitions and that’s really important to me. We’ve got an exciting squad. Playing against the club last season, you could tell there was a really strong unity across the club and you want to be a part of that because you know that’s what’s required to be successful.”