Hearts and Hibs are involved in the partnership that has been announced by the SPFL.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster has provided his backing to a new partnership that involves Hearts and Hibs.

Alongside the rest of the Scottish Premiership, the league chiefs have agreed a new multi-year licencing deal with EA Sports FC. It will see Hearts, Hibs and more continue to be involved in the popular video game previously produced under FIFA branding. The top flight will be part of EA SPORTS FC’s portfolio of games like FC Mobile, which will be available in over 200 countries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are authentic stadiums being added ahead of the latest game’s release later this month, with Rangers’ Ibrox and Celtic’s Parkhead the Scottish stadiums to have been added so far. Doncaster believes it’s a great deal for Scottish football.

Neil Doncaster reacts to new SPFL partnership

He said: “Many Scottish football supporters have grown up playing the EA SPORTS’ games, so it’s great to announce we’re continuing our agreement with such a well-loved video game franchise. This new deal helps bring our league to new generations of supporters right across the world, and it’s positive to hear how popular our teams have been with players across the globe.”

James Taylor, Director of Football Partnerships at EA SPORTS FC, said: “We’re proud to continue our partnership with the SPFL, a league defined by passion, history and unforgettable rivalries. This agreement celebrates the strength of Scottish football fandom and ensures that players everywhere can experience those rivalries and traditions in the most authentic way possible through EA SPORTS FC."

A statement adds: “The SPFL has agreed a new multi-year licensing partnership with EA Sports FC for the largest video games sporting franchise. The deal between the SPFL and EA Sports FC has been announced ahead of the worldwide launch this September, Friday 26th. The league continues to be a huge success with footballing fans in the game and EA Sports FC data shows SPFL teams were used in 16 million matches in EA Sports FC 25,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who are Hearts and Hibs playing next in the Premiership?

“EA Sports FC 26 provides unrivalled authenticity with the most true-to-life experience of football’s biggest competitions, clubs and stars, with 20,000+ athletes now playable in-game, 750+ clubs inclusive including all top-flight Scottish Premiership clubs and 120+ authentic stadiums including Scotland’s own Ibrox Stadium and Celtic Park.

“Falkirk FC will appear in EA Sports FC for the first time in 15 years following their recent promotion to the top flight of Scottish football. The Scottish Premiership features across EA Sports FC’s portfolio of games, including FC Mobile, now available in over 200+ countries.”

Both sides are back in action this weekend, after Scotland kicked off their World Cup qualifying campaign with a draw at Denmark and 2-0 success over Belarus. Hearts go to Rangers on Saturday as they look to build on their 10 points gained from four matches so far under Derek McInnes. Hibs meanwhile host Dundee United a couple of hours later as their attentions turn domestic after European endeavours over July and August.