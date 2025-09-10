The former Hibs and Sheffield United man is reportedly on Postecoglou’s Nottingham Forest radar

A pair of former Hibs coaches are said to be on the agenda for Ange Postecoglou at Nottingham Forest - including one ex-Easter Road gaffer and Sheffield United favourite.

Just a few months on from his sacking at Tottenham, having won the Europa League last season, the ex-Celtic and Australia boss is back at Premier League level with the City Ground club. His high-octane brand of football has won plenty of plaudits and Postecoglou is set to turn back to the coaching staff who aided him in North London.

According to Sky Sports, “Postecoglou wants Mile Jedinak, Sergio Reimundo, Nick Montgomery and Rob Burch as part of his backroom staff.” Montgomery was boss at Hibs during the 2023/24 season, known south of the border for work as a defensive-minded stalwart at Sheffield United for 12 years between 2000-2012.

He impressed in management in the A-League with Central Coast Mariners, the top tier of Australian football, but lasted less than a season at Easter Road as the club finished in the Premiership’s bottom six. Assisting him was Reimundo, and shortly after their exits from Leith, the call was put in by the new Nottingham Forest boss for the ex-Hibs and Sheffield United man plus his assistant to join the inner sanctum.

Both now look set to get the chance to win the Europa League again, with Forest in that competition this season. Club owner, Evangelos Marinakis, said of Postecoglou’s appointment: “We are bringing a coach to the Club who has a proven and consistent record of winning trophies. His experience of coaching teams at the highest level, along with his desire to build something special with us at Forest, makes him a fantastic person to help us on our journey and achieve consistently all our ambitions.

“After gaining promotion to the Premier League, then building consistently season after season to secure European football, we now must take the right step to compete with the very best and challenge for trophies. Ange has the credentials and the track-record to do this, and we are excited he is joining us on our ambitious journey."

Why Nottingham Forest have hired Ange Postecoglou

A Nottingham Forest statement reads: “Nottingham Forest is delighted to confirm the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as the Club’s First Team Head Coach. Postecoglou has been in management for over 25 years, arriving on Trentside with experience of regularly competing and winning trophies at the highest level.

“After enjoying very successful seasons with Brisbane Roar and Yokohama F. Marinos, winning the league with both clubs, he was appointed manager of Celtic in June 2021. A successful tenure in Glasgow saw Postecoglou win the domestic double in his first season in Scotland and the treble in his second year, which earned him a nomination for the FIFA World Coach of the Year in 2023.

“Moving to England to take over at Tottenham Hotspur, who finished fifth in his first season, Postecoglou guided Spurs to their first major trophy in 17 years, winning the Europa League in 2024/25 and qualifying for the Champions League.”