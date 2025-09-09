The Hibees will face Dundee United at home as domestic football returns

After the first International break of the season, Hibs now gear up to face Dundee United in what promises to be an enthralling top six encounter.

Hibs currently sit a point above their weekend rivals, who both have a game in hand on the teams around them, due to European commitments. Following their opening day victory at Dens Park last month, Hibs have drawn two games out of two against Kilmarnock and St Mirren respectively. With the European distraction out of the way, David Gray will be now be fully focused on domestic matters.

Jim Goodwin finds himself in the same boat as his Leith counterpart, as The Tangerines’ agonising penalty shootout defeat to Rapid Vienna mean they too are out of Europe. The tayside club will go into the Hibs match full of confidence, following their 2-0 victory in the first Dundee derby of the season before the break.

As normality resumes in the SPFL Premiership, here’s a look at everything you need to know about Hibernian vs Dundee United:

When and where will Hibs vs Dundee United take place?

The match will take place at Easter Road on Saturday, 13th September. Kick off is scheduled for a slightly more unusual time of 17:45 BST, due to television rights.

Will Hibs vs Dundee United be shown on TV?

Yes, the match will be shown live on Premier Sports 1, with coverage starting at 17:15.

Hibs fans worldwide can also watch the match on Hibs TV. You can buy your Game Pass here for £12.99. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio on Hibs TV for free. Match highlights and a full replay will be available to Hibs TV subscribers after the game.

How much are tickets for Hibs vs Dundee United?

Ticket will cost £24 for adults, £14 for over 65s and £12 for under-18s. You can buy your ticket here on the club website.

How did Hibs and Dundee United players get on during the International break?

Grant Hanley was superb for Scotland against Denmark as Steve Clarke’s men held the Danes to a goalless draw in Copenhagen. Former Scotland defender Willie Miller, described Hanley as the ‘standout’ player for his National Team. Hibs talisman, Kieron Bowie was an unused sub in both Scotland matches. Martin Boyle featured for Australia in a double-header against New Zealand.

United’s Miller Thomson was also an unused sub in Scotland under-21s defeat to Czech Republic while midfielder, Panutche Camara withdrew from the Guinea-Bissau squad due to fitness concerns.

What is the team news ahead of Hibs vs Dundee United?

Following the injury to Alasana Manneh in the Hibs midfield, David Gray signed Dan Barlaser on Deadline Day on loan from Middlesbrough, who is set to make his first Hibs appearance at the weekend. Joe Newell edges closer to fitness following his re-occuring groin injury.

Jim Goodwin conceded that the International break didn’t ‘come at a bad time’ with United’s current injury woes. Ryan Strain and Kristijan Trapanovski could be set to make a return, while Ross Graham remains out long-term.