Here’s what some Hibs stars past and present have been up to over the international break.

There’s been Hibs players dotted around the world this international break - as World Cup qualification hopes shine bright for stars past and present.

David Gray’s side have impressed in the early stages of this season, with tough battles in Europe against the likes of Midtjylland, Partizan Belgrade and Legia Warsaw. Next up is Dundee United at Easter Road but prior to that game this weekend, stars have been involved on international duty.

After 90 minutes against Denmark last week for Scotland, defender Grant Hanley was an unused sub for Steve Clarke’s side in a 2-0 win versus Belarus. Striker Kieron Bowie was an unused sub in both games as the head coach opted to use Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes and George Hirst over the double header that starts the nation’s major tournament bid on a positive note.

Hibs stars on international duty

Martin Boyle meanwhile featured for Australia as they played out a double header with New Zealand in the ‘Soccer Ashes.’ Uncapped teammate Jack Iredale was drafted into the ranks but wasn’t in the squad for the match on Tuesday morning UK time, but boss Tony Popovic says it’s been great to learn about players like the Hibs defender in this camp.

He said: “It's a new challenge. A lot of new faces. It's the first time that these boys have experienced the travel, having to play soon after that, and then needing to back up. But we had a training session, and I was pleasantly surprised with how the players moved. They moved well, they look really positive, full of energy. So they look like they're really looking forward to this game.

“We can only learn that by seeing them together. So unfortunately, we have limited time with these players. But the point of this exercise was to bring young, talented, potential players for the future and see where they fit in. We'll be happy either way - we have learned a lot about them, regardless of who gets minutes in this game.”

Hibs star nears firing side to World Cup

Junior Hoilett came off the bench for Canada in a win against Romania and could feature again with a friendly against Wales penned in for Tuesday night. Jordan Obita’s Uganda put their World Cup hopes in their own hands with a 4-0 win against Mozambique and 2-0 success against Somalia. They are for points off group leaders Algeria in their qualifying group, sitting second on goal difference ahead of defining clashes with the aforementioned team and Botswana next month.

Former Hibee Myziane Maolida is also looking to drive Comoros to the major tournament next year. He scored and assisted in a 2-0 win against Central African Republic ahead of two tough October challenges versus group leaders Ghana and Madagascar. Thibault Klidje’s Togo lost 2-0 to Mauritania with their 2026 hopes gone.

Rocky Bushiri’s DR Congo are top of their World Cup qualifying group after beating South Sudan 4-1, where the centre-back was an unused sub as Miguel Chaiwa played 90 minutes in Zambia’s 2-0 loss to Morocco. Lewis Gillie, Joseph McGrath, Callum MacDonald and Arran McSporran have been with Scottish youth sides.