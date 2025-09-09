Hearts and Hibs are amongst the clubs to benefit from the announcement

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SPFL have renewed a partnership with one key partner - as Hearts and Hibs stand amongst the clubs to benefit.

Following their 2024 link-up, the league body in Scotland and Off The Pitch have joined forces for a second year. All 42 clubs in the SPFL and Scottish Women’s Premier League will be delivered advice, knowledge and up to date news in European football business through a newsletter. That includes Hearts and Hibs, alongside those further down the leagues like Edinburgh City and The Spartans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It offers a strategic insight into how the game is being run across the continent and CEO Neil Doncaster believes it will help clubs in Scotland stay ahead of the curve. It’s been a period of change at both Tynecastle and Easter Road, with Tony Bloom’s minority stake in Hearts approved while Bill Foley’s Black Knight Football Club bought into Hibs last year.

Neil Doncaster on partnership that benefits Hearts and Hibs

Doncaster said: "There is no denying that football continues to move forward rapidly and we want to make sure our clubs have the best available business critical intelligence daily to help them stay ahead of the curve. Off The Pitch has proven over the last few seasons to be the ideal partner for the league in tackling this objective.

"We see so many global stakeholders coming into the game, whether it’s financial institutions, owners or corporate brands, and as a league we need to understand what is happening around the world, while also analysing and investigating business opportunities domestically and globally. Off The Pitch delivers a fantastic overview every morning."

Off The Pitch Sales Director, Patrick Graabaekk, commented: "Our mission is to help clubs and leagues across the world make better decisions. It has been fantastic experiencing the impact of this partnership so far and I am sure this partnership between us will only evolve further in the coming years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is Off the Pitch and what will Hearts and Hibs gain from partnership with SPFL?

"We are proud to be a part of the innovative push in professional Scottish football. We have worked closely with several SPFL clubs in recent years, and we look forward to partner up with many more clubs in the coming years."

The SPFL partner have already outlined what they are all about. They state on their website: “Off The Pitch delivers unrivalled football business journalism and insight to our members - powered by a financial database of more than 260 clubs and our state-of-the-art Club Comparison Tool and tailored dashboards. Off The Pitch is for decision makers who want astute industry insights - not sensationalism and shallow, easily digestible news.

“We prioritise the most important stories from the European football industry - quality over quantity. We are passionate about business journalism - we are fair, analytical and aim to provide our readers with constructive, solution-based journalism enabling them to stay ahead of the curve in the constantly evolving business of football. No disturbing ads - our business model is subscription-based.”