The Hibs veteran played for his national team as they clinched a good result.

Junior Hoilett has expressed his pride after captaining Canada - as managerial controversy engulfs their win at Wales.

Craig Bellamy’s side had not lost under his tenure at home so far but a Derek Cornelius free kick sealed a narrow yet impressive win in Swansea for Jesse Marsch’s visitors, who host the World Cup next year alongside America and Mexico. Hoilett came on at 65 minutes with his team already a goal up and took the armband as victory was achieved.

A veteran of the group, the playmaker is still loving life while away with the national team. He’s now hoping Hibs performances keep him in the shake up with next summer’s tournament in mind.

Junior Hoilett on Canada win versus Wales

He told OneSoccer: “The way we managed the game in spells, and the way we stuck to our game plan, we were on the front foot, we won it in their half and created chances. It shows the direction we're going in, we keep building each camp, and this was a great window to get two wins and also keep a clean sheet. It was massive for the team, and it's a stepping stone going forward leading to the World Cup.

“It's always an honour to not only wear the armband, but to represent your country. We have a great team here and to be out there with the boys and pushing towards the goal to be successful this summer. From when I started with the national team to now, the togetherness that we have with this squad is a great group from young to old. We all enjoy being around each other, spending time with each other, not only on the pitch but off the pitch.

“You see everyone at hotels, we always have our card games at night, and the bond is strong and it's continuing to build. We get to know each other and learn each other's relationship off the field and it shows on the field right now. I'm loving it, I'm loving it. Every time I'm out there with the boys, it's a joy, from every training session with the boys and to be able to go out and put my impact and help get the win is a joy and a blessing to be a part of the squad.”

Wales vs Canada managerial controversy

The big talking point from this game is a feud beginning to simmer between Bellamy and Marsch, with the former angry with celebrations in the Canada camp. He said: “I still wanted to win, trust me. Honestly, I’m actually not happy because I really hate losing more than I like winning.

“I see him (Marsch) celebrating at the end. I’m thinking, ‘I hope I see you at the World Cup. I hope I see you again.’ But I have to also be gracious. Jesse was shaking his coaches’ hands before the final whistle. I have to get used to that.”

Marsch responded: “I wasn't involved in that, I think it was my staff. They [Wales] weren’t happy, I think, that we were slapping five in the 93rd minute because they told us three minutes. But Rob [Jones], my good friend from the Premier League days, kept the game going for some reason which I don’t know. We have respect for Wales and their coaching staff, and we want them to be successful.”